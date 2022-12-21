ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyacknewsandviews.com

150 Years Ago, Old Nyack Disappears

An anonymous journalist determined that “Old Nyack” had passed away in a year-in-review article entitled “Nyack in 1872” in the Rockland County Journal. His focus wasn’t on politics, the economy, technology, or human rights but on village “improvement”, what we call today, real estate development. Farms, orchards, fields, woodlots, ponds, forests, and open lots begged for new buildings. Then as now, every inch was a target for builders not only downtown but even more so in Nyack’s “suburbia”. Developers were heroes for changing the village.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ramapo, NY

One of the largest towns in Rockland County, Ramapo was first known as New Hampstead in 1791. The town's name became Ramapo in 1828, from the Algonquian language of the Lenape people, meaning "sweet water" or "round pond." Ramapo's population ballooned to 148,919, according to the 2020 census, from 35,000...
RAMAPO, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
talkofthesound.com

Two Alarm Fire in New Rochelle with Flames Through the Roof

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 23, 2022) — New Rochelle firefighters responded about 9:00 am to a structure fire at 65 Forest Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived there was fire through the roof. A second alarm called by command. All residents self-evacuated from the house. Developing…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Shore News Network

Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?

NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County

Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy