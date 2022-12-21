Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
Man, 60, found dead with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
nyacknewsandviews.com
150 Years Ago, Old Nyack Disappears
An anonymous journalist determined that “Old Nyack” had passed away in a year-in-review article entitled “Nyack in 1872” in the Rockland County Journal. His focus wasn’t on politics, the economy, technology, or human rights but on village “improvement”, what we call today, real estate development. Farms, orchards, fields, woodlots, ponds, forests, and open lots begged for new buildings. Then as now, every inch was a target for builders not only downtown but even more so in Nyack’s “suburbia”. Developers were heroes for changing the village.
Man Who Hid In River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Westchester County: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Earlier Report - Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment ComplexYonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez,…
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ramapo, NY
One of the largest towns in Rockland County, Ramapo was first known as New Hampstead in 1791. The town's name became Ramapo in 1828, from the Algonquian language of the Lenape people, meaning "sweet water" or "round pond." Ramapo's population ballooned to 148,919, according to the 2020 census, from 35,000...
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
talkofthesound.com
Two Alarm Fire in New Rochelle with Flames Through the Roof
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 23, 2022) — New Rochelle firefighters responded about 9:00 am to a structure fire at 65 Forest Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived there was fire through the roof. A second alarm called by command. All residents self-evacuated from the house. Developing…
Man arrested for Rockland County burglary, also has 2 active warrants and bench warrant
Ramapo police arrested an un-named 27-year-old man for trying to burglarize a home in the Hillcrest area on Monday.
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught: Man With Active Warrants Burglarizes Home In Hudson Valley, Police Say
A suspect with several active arrest warrants who burglarized a residence in the Hudson Valley is now facing the consequences of his actions, police said. The burglary happened in Rockland County on Monday, Dec. 19, when police responded to a home in Hillcrest that someone had broken into, acc…
fox5ny.com
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
News Channel Nebraska
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school.
'Suspicious' Fire Damages Popular South Farmingdale Cafe
A Long Island coffee shop was heavily damaged in a fire that has been deemed suspicious by the fire marshal's office. The fire took place in Nassau County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Café La Bella Notte on Merritts Road in South Farmingdale. The fire, which...
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
