Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO