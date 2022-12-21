ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week

NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 
94.3 Lite FM

How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
TheStreet

New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop

Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
NY1

New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry

New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
westsidenewsny.com

Associated Builders and Contractors ranks NY among worst construction business environments in U.S.

Associated Builders and Contractors released its eighth annual Merit Shop Scorecard today (December 15), rating New York as a state with a poor business environment for open/merit shop construction contractors. Ranking 44 out of 51 New York rated near the bottom based on state laws, policies, and programs related to open competition and developing current and future craft professionals.
informnny.com

New York State laws taking effect in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
hivplusmag.com

New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
CNBC

Marijuana's black market is undercutting legal businesses

Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
newyorkupstate.com

‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license

The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
Washington Examiner

Census: New York lost more people than any other state

(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
wdkx.com

NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023

It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
