Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday. A Midland City officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with the details. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 26, 2022
Derek Blanks, 54, Cottondale, Florida: Driving under the influence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Savanna Turner, 32, Marianna, Florida: Battery on 65-year-old or older- domestic, battery-domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shay Alvarez, 31, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence and property damage, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested, charged for death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to authorities. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials report they had obtained a warrant for Timothy Price-Williams, 43,...
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022
On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
navarrenewspaper.com
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life Saturday
An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life Saturday December 24th when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence. Five year OCSO veteran Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, succumbed to the shooting injury shortly after 3...
YAHOO!
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting near Fort Walton Beach
An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office corporal suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve after being shot while responding to a domestic violence incident on North Park Boulevard near the Green Acres Road neighborhood. Five year OCSO veteran Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, succumbed to the...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
wdhn.com
Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
luvernejournal.com
Armory to serve as interim mental health center
Mental Health Commissioner for the State of Alabama, Kim Boswell, addressed members of the community Dec. 2 from within the newly-renovated retired National Guard armory regarding Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center scheduled to be built in Brantley. The armory will be used for office space during the...
WSFA
1 killed in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
Comments / 0