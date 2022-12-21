Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
955wtvy.com
Temporary Street Closures in Enterprise
City leaders in Enterprise have closed off sections of some streets near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction. Portions of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be temporarily closed off. Drivers are reminded to use extra caution when around the work zone. The road closures were put into place on Tuesday.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
alabamanews.net
Troy man dies in work-related accident Wednesday
A Troy man has died in a work-related accident Wednesday. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick fatally injured. Police say Kilpatrick’s injuries were obtained while he...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting
A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
WSFA
1 killed in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
