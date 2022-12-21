ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

KRON4 News

How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?

(KTXL) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Recovery Efforts Begin In Humboldt Co. Following 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Thousands are still without power as recovery efforts start across Humboldt County following Tuesday early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Governor Newsom has decared a state of emergency as locals start to rebuild and get a better sense of the damage. Part of that process is to inspect roads, buildings, and bridges for structural integrity. Krista Looza is a local structrual engineer with Buehler Engineering in Sacramento...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fernbridge along State Route 211 reopens following deadly quake in Humboldt County

FERNDALE — The Fernbridge in Humboldt County reopened Wednesday night after sustaining damage in this week's deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Caltrans District 1 said there was damage to the bridge's deck and underlying structure and $6 million in emergency funding was allocated for repairs that have already begun and include repaving the road and adding additional support to the bridge's approaches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businesses Jolted by 3.1 Magnitude Quake

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the nerves of people in the East Bay Wednesday morning. It didn't cause much damage, but it did provide a jolt for residents and businesses in the area. Employees at Sabino's Coffee said it sounded and felt like a truck drove off the freeway. Other...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Humboldt County dodged a bullet with 6.4 earthquake

The epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Humboldt County, was just off the coast and about 10 miles deep. The area is where four major plates meet; known as the Cascadia Subduction zone. Experts say Californians are lucky the quake didn't trigger a massive tsunami.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

