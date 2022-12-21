Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?
(KTXL) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
iheart.com
Recovery Efforts Begin In Humboldt Co. Following 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
Thousands are still without power as recovery efforts start across Humboldt County following Tuesday early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Governor Newsom has decared a state of emergency as locals start to rebuild and get a better sense of the damage. Part of that process is to inspect roads, buildings, and bridges for structural integrity. Krista Looza is a local structrual engineer with Buehler Engineering in Sacramento...
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
USGS: 11% chance of a magnitude 5 earthquake or larger in next week after 6.4 Humboldt Co. quake
"What happens is that the rate of earthquakes goes up and down, so when you have a significant earthquake, it kicks up the earthquake rate," a USGS physicist says.
CBS News
Fernbridge along State Route 211 reopens following deadly quake in Humboldt County
FERNDALE — The Fernbridge in Humboldt County reopened Wednesday night after sustaining damage in this week's deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Caltrans District 1 said there was damage to the bridge's deck and underlying structure and $6 million in emergency funding was allocated for repairs that have already begun and include repaving the road and adding additional support to the bridge's approaches.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businesses Jolted by 3.1 Magnitude Quake
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the nerves of people in the East Bay Wednesday morning. It didn't cause much damage, but it did provide a jolt for residents and businesses in the area. Employees at Sabino's Coffee said it sounded and felt like a truck drove off the freeway. Other...
Expert warns aftershocks will 'continue for days' following NorCal quake
Following the large earthquake off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a geophysicist warns residents should be prepared for aftershocks to continue for days, or even weeks.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
kymkemp.com
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
KTVU FOX 2
Humboldt County dodged a bullet with 6.4 earthquake
The epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Humboldt County, was just off the coast and about 10 miles deep. The area is where four major plates meet; known as the Cascadia Subduction zone. Experts say Californians are lucky the quake didn't trigger a massive tsunami.
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake
The USGS is reporting a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. The post Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake appeared first on KION546.
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Comments / 0