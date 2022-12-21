ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Andy Cohen Actually Responded To A Twitter User That Got Snarky About His New Year's Program With Anderson Cooper

By Adrienne Jones
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oqxu9_0jqXGIPv00

Well, people, we are almost at the end of yet another year. As usual, one way to clear the decks and get ready for whatever hopefully lovely things are to come is for lots of us to put on flimsy finery and go out on New Year’s Eve . But! If the idea of joining revelers at varying degrees of nuttiness fills you with dread, guess what? You can always get your drink on at home and watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper party the night away in heated clothes on CNN. Now, though, after someone on social media got snarky with Cohen about those festivities, he actually responded.

How Did Andy Cohen Respond To A Snarky Comment About CNN's New Year's Eve Live?

I think many of us would agree that this year has both flown by and also been somewhat of a confusing, maddening slog (for a number of not-so-delightful reasons). However, we’re now deep in the holiday season (which has gifted us with a number of entries on the 2022 Christmas movie schedule ), and there will be several New Year’s Eve celebrations to watch on TV before long. One of those is the frequently wild and wildly unpredictable New Year's Eve Live on CNN, but the Real Housewives mastermind recently felt the need to reply to a snarky Twitter user who is not at all happy about the show:

See more

Well, alright, Andy! That’s certainly one way to respond when someone calls you an “idiot,” you and your co-host both “clowns,” and declares that the network that has let you lead New Year’s fun since 2017 (Cooper’s been there since 2002) “could do much better” than both of you.

Truth be told, while viewers can watch a number of celebrations on television at the end of every year, the Cohen/Cooper fest has been known for many years to be the most likely to go somewhat off the rails and lead to many viral moments. The Watch What Happens Live host has railed against Times Square umbrella policy on air, ranted about outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio , and openly admitted to “getting smashed on CNN” as he and the other anchors who are a part of the event make no bones about drinking on live TV and letting frequently inappropriate comments fly .

Obviously, a lot of fans adore watching often serious news anchors let loose on one of the major party-and-booze-centric nights of the year, but with a bit of a leadership change at the channel, Variety reports that some of the imbibing which has led to such surprising and funny NYE viral moments might now come to an end. Let’s all hope that, if that does come to pass, we’ll still get at least some of the random weirdness that this special is known for.

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy

The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Popculture

Major News Anchor Makes Career Switch at End of the Year

Judy Woodruff will leave PBS NewsHour at the end of the year. Woodruff's plans to leave the venerable news program were first reported back in May, but it was not until November that she publicly confirmed her plans. PBS named Woodruff's two replacements, PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. Woodruff plans to continue working at PBS through at least the 2024 elections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Us Weekly

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘Good Morning America’ Amid Relationship Speculation

Back to their regularly scheduled programming? Good Morning America colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the air on Thursday, December 1, after reports about their relationship made waves. “It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, declared after welcoming viewers with Holmes, 45, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton by her side. “Who's looking forward to the weekend?” […]
MICHIGAN STATE
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
174K+
Followers
41K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy