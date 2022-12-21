ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Brief: Man Arrested For Carving Swastika in BH Menorah; Elon Musk Seeks Own Replacement

By Harrison Walker
 4 days ago

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» L.A. County Board Proclaims Support of City Homeless Emergency Declaration The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation—with Bass appearing at the county Hall of Administration to address the board—was a marked change from recent legal battles that saw the city and county often at odds while defending against a federal lawsuit demanding more action to address homelessness. [ CNS ]

» 6.4 Earthquake Rocks Parts Of Northern California At least two people died and 12 were injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday, local authorities said. The temblor, which is the strongest earthquake the area has seen in years, also damaged infrastructure and cut off power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses around Humboldt County, about 250 miles north of San Francisco. A local emergency was declared by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal Tuesday night due to widespread damages in the county. Following the county’s declaration, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support emergency response. [ USA Today ]

» California Judge Rejects New Murder Trial For Scott Peterson A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. Peterson, 50, alleged the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row. Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo found that Juror No. 7, Richelle Nice, committed misconduct by providing false answers during jury selection—but that she did not commit enough misconduct to require a new trial because she wasn’t biased against Peterson. [ AP ]

» City of Santa Ana Shuts Down Street Vendors The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called “community concerns.” According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different violations that called for the mass shutdown. [ CBS ]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Texas Man Arrested For Carving Swastika Into Beverly Hills Menorah
Eric Brian King was spotted Sunday night at around 8 p.m defacing the religious symbol. He’s now facing felony vandalism and hate crime charges
» Elon Musk Seeks Own Replacement CEO After Twitter Users Say Resign
Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked users if he should remain in charge, was soundly told to be on his way, and now he’s looking for the new boss » Alleged Sextortion Predator Arrested for Role in Teen’s Suicide The FBI and Homeland Security issued a national public safety alert responding the surge in sextortion crimes this past year

» L.A. Dodger Justin Turner is Shipping Up to Boston in Martinez Swap
Beloved Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is going to the Red Sox and Los Angeles is getting Boston fielder J.D. Martinez in the deal

ONE MORE THING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bszSo_0jqXFSxk00

Sly Stallone Lists Hidden Hills Manse for $22.5M 9 Months After Moving In

Ay, yo—easy come, easy go.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are taking the amenities-packed Hidden Hills mansion they bought this March for $18.2 million and tossing it back on the market just nine months later, hoping to flip it for $22.5.

The couple, married 25 years, are fleeing Los Angeles for Palm Beach, according to TMZ, but it’s nice to see them moving forward together, considering that Flavin filed for divorce in August, only to call it off a month later. Stallone set the record straight with UK’s Sunday Times in October.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

[ FULL STORY ]

