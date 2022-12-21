Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Talking 7 Fishes with Brooklyn’s Daniel Paterna
Daniel Paterna is considered the “Pope of South Slope” (by me) due to his decades-long presence in the neighborhood in general and at local Italian eateries in particular. These days, his unofficial headquarters is Flora, a caffe/ristorante/alimentari on the corner of 11th Street and 8th Avenue. The young owners are from Campania, and Paterna, of Neapolitan descent, appreciates the authenticity of their regional cuisine. The cuisine that Paterna was raised on, though, was very much of the Italian-American variety proudly served in the ethnic enclave of Bensonhurst where he grew up.
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Crowd's Joyful Reaction to NYC 'Holiday Subway Train' Is So Full of Cheer
This definitely isn't typical for NYC.
bkmag.com
7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes
Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
pix11.com
Try out this Tiktok gift-wrapping tip this holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The time is ticking to finish wrapping presents for your loved ones this holiday season. Watch as New York Living anchors Star Harvey and Chris Cimino try out a new Tiktok gift-wrapping hack and compete for the best-wrapped gift. Play the video player for more.
NYC grandma fighting for heat in her apartment this Christmas
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — With a chilly Christmas weekend in the forecast, a frustrated grandmother in Manhattan is trying to get consistent heat in her apartment. Since November, all Ceci Megginson has wanted for Christmas is consistent heat and hot water. Megginson said she’s tired of being cold inside her apartment at NYCHA’s Dyckman Houses in […]
pix11.com
Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito
NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night
Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks. Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark. Bryant...
Popculture
Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run
Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
The Countdown: Flash freeze follows storm; Staten Island fire turns tragic
Temperatures have tumbled following a major winter storm, causing flash freeze concerns, just hours after a deadly fire at a home on Staten Island.
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NYPD out in full force delivering toys to kids in need across NYC
The flashing motorcade made stops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, appearing to an eager crowd of children waiting on the sidewalk on a chilly evening.
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
Eater
No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants
If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
pix11.com
Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As temperatures drop dramatically in the coming days, it’s important to make sure your four-footed family members stay warm this winter season. Dr. Mark Verdino, the chief veterinarian at the North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday with tips on how to protect your pets during winter weather.
Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed
NEW YORK, NY – A rideshare driver who was waiting to pick up a customer in the area of 255 West 14th Street was beaten and robbed by two unknown attackers last week. The incident took place on December 12th at around 2:30 am. As the driver was waiting for his customers, the two attackers forced their way into his car and refused to exit. The suspects then began beating the 26-year-old man and stole his phone and personal items. They fled, but were captured on a nearby surveillance video camera. Now, detectives with the NYPD’s 10th Precinct are asking The post Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lottery winner! $50,000 Powerball ticket Sold in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Someone playing the lottery in Staten Island won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The player purchased a ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. The second-prize ticket was bought at Nablus Food Corp., located at 878 Annadale Road. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
