Division of Banking Also Announces Supervisor to Oversee Implementation of Historic Consumer Legislation Over State-Chartered Banks and Non-Depository Mortgage Lenders. Signed into law in March of 2021, the Illinois CRA made Illinois the first state in the Midwest to enact a state CRA and only the second state in the nation to include non-depository mortgage lenders. The Illinois CRA sets standards for IDFPR to examine low- and moderate-income lending by state-chartered banks, credit unions, and non-depository mortgage lenders.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO