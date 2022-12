The Kaskaskia College Foundation held its 3rd annual Winter Gala on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, raising more than $70,000 to support scholarships and college programs, like the KC Now program. This year’s event, with a “KC Royale” casino theme, returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and was hosted at the Aviston American Legion in Aviston, Ill.

