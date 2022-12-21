Read full article on original website
Related
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
kyweathercenter.com
Watching More Snow and Brutal Cold
Good evening, folks. It’s Christmas Eve Eve and we are dealing with one of the worst winter weather days on record across our region. As we work into the big holiday weekend, we track more bitter cold and snow squalls. Oh, there’s another snowmaker coming Monday. Before we...
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
wymt.com
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
kyweathercenter.com
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
wymt.com
Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Storm ALERT Continues
Good afternoon, everyone. A major winter storm/blizzard is working into the Ohio Valley today and is bringing some of the worst winter weather you are ever going to find here in Kentucky. Several inches of wind whipped snow will be accompanied by life-threatening cold and wind chills. The system seems...
Yahoo Sports
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region
A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 7 p.m. Friday evening, more than 200 Louisville Gas & Electric customers in Jefferson County were estimated to be without power, according to the energy company's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
fox56news.com
Winter front causes power outages in numerous Kentucky counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although the snow associated with the weather system is gone, we still see bitter temperatures bringing on power outages across the state. When it comes to this system, power outages could have been brought on by winds, rain freezing to ice on lines, and strain on power grids as they work overtime to heat homes.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking The Winter Storm and Brutal Cold
Good evening, folks. A winter storm continues to blast across the bluegrass state and it’s bringing snow and brutal cold with it. This system is causing travel chaos across much of the country, including right here in Kentucky as it unleashes dangerously cold air. The NWS did upgrade much...
14news.com
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
wkdzradio.com
21 (P) NWS Weather Update
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advistory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid 40s and drop to zero by midnight.
wdrb.com
NEW Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Friday and Saturday
A new Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area to cover the rest of the day Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. This was prompted when the Wind Chill Warning expired at 1 PM Friday. The wind chill will remain cold enough to be considered dangerous at least through Friday afternoon. The only difference between the Warning and Advisory is the level of cold. The Warning was meant to address wind chills -20 to -30, and the Advisory is meant to alert you to wind chills -10 to -20. By Saturday afternoon wind chills should be up to single digits above and below zero, no longer requiring an Advisory.
connect-bridgeport.com
Latest Information on Winter Storm Heading to Area
Here is the latest forecast information from WDTV. You can stay up to date on the storm heading our way by visting their weather page by clicking HERE. Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Comments / 0