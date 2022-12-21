Tripledemic fills beds with very young, very old patients with respiratory problems.Three waves of respiratory disease are overlapping this winter, driving patient numbers in hospitals to maximum levels, state officials said Thursday. Respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has sickened children and, increasingly, older adults. Oregon has simultaneously been slammed with a wave of influenza, as well as the latest omicron subvariants of COVID-19. "Things will get worse before they get better," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, who was joined by other medical professionals on a video press call Thursday. Sidelinger said the trio of illnesses has...

