Read full article on original website
Related
44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season
The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
FOX 11 and 41
Pharmacies Struggle to Keep Tamiflu on Shelves as Demand Skyrockets Amid Surge of Illnesses
As temperatures drop and cases of influenza rise both locally and nationwide, some pharmacies are beginning to struggle with a shortage of a medication widely used to treat the flu. According to two national pharmacy groups, Tamiflu and its generic versions are in shorter supply this year. Tamiflu can be...
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS looks to increase healthcare ownership transparency
Prompted by President Biden's executive order on promoting competition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing ownership data for all Medicare-certified hospitals. For the first time, anyone will be able to review detailed information on the ownership of more than 7,000 hospitals certified to participate in the Medicare program on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.
NBC New York
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
CDC map shows how bad flu is in Mississippi
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
Tamiflu shortage: Some flu medicine, cold remedies running low amid high influenza activity
So far this season, more than 6.2 million people have reported getting the flu and 53,000 have been hospitalized.
Three viruses hammering Oregon hospitals
Tripledemic fills beds with very young, very old patients with respiratory problems.Three waves of respiratory disease are overlapping this winter, driving patient numbers in hospitals to maximum levels, state officials said Thursday. Respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has sickened children and, increasingly, older adults. Oregon has simultaneously been slammed with a wave of influenza, as well as the latest omicron subvariants of COVID-19. "Things will get worse before they get better," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, who was joined by other medical professionals on a video press call Thursday. Sidelinger said the trio of illnesses has...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Northwell warns of tripledemic surge fueled by holiday gatherings
Northwell Health clinical experts are warning of a potential "tripledemic" surge as people gather to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the New Year. Healthcare workers are bracing for a winter surge unlike any previously seen, according to the New York health system. Respiratory syncytial virus, combined with an early start to flu season, has already left hospitals operating at capacity. Now in the wake of holiday celebrations comes the possibility of even more cases, Northwell said.
As flu surges, L.A. faces shortages of kids' medications. Stockpiling can make it worse
With COVID-19, flu and RSV cases rising, drugmakers and retailers say soaring demand is leading to empty shelves.
Black People Are Nearly 4x More Likely To Be Hospitalized With Flu: CDC
New data suggests that Black people are disproportionately suffering this flu season.
Respiratory Illness Activity ‘Very High' in Illinois. Masks Encouraged as COVID Rises, Flu Spreads
Nationwide emergency room wait times have risen and hospitals are experiencing an increased strain on resources, with both brought on by a "tripledemic" - a term that describes a simultaneous surge in the respiratory viruses flu, COVID and RSV. With all three illnesses circulating at the same time, the director...
TODAY.com
Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike
Amid a nationwide spike in flu cases, pharmacists across the country are now saying more than 260 drugs are in short supply. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
Flu cases reach an unusual high for this time of year
Flu hospitalizations have overtaken COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since the start of the pandemic and that’s a big concern for healthcare providers.
Tv20detroit.com
New developments in the fight against the tridemic: COVID, RSV and influenza
(WXYZ) — The tridemic illnesses continue to sweep through our communities. COVID, RSV, and influenza are particularly hard on vulnerable populations. But two key developments provide hope. The FDA has approved updated COVID booster shots for young children, and they’ve agreed to a priority review of Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate for older adults.
Comments / 0