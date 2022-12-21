Read full article on original website
Giants news, 12/23: Landon Collins return, growth of Daniel Jones, more headlines
Landon Collins looks to make the playoffs again with the Giants. The Giants last made the playoffs in 2016 and the only holdover from that 53 man roster when the Giants broke camp was WR Sterling Shepard, whose season ended in Week 3 when he tore his ACL. But the...
Giants-Vikings ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Plenty of good, and bad, vs. Vikings
Merry Christmas, New York Giants fans! Before you head off to enjoy your holiday, here are your ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ from Saturday’s heart-breaking 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos to ... Isaiah Hodgins — During a season in which GM Joe Schoen and the Giants’...
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants will brave sub-zero temperatures when they travel to the frozen north of Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are sitting at 8-5-1, while the Vikings hold an 11-3 record after executing the biggest come-back win in NFL history last week. As we can probably tell from the Vikings’ 39-3 run last week against the Colts, they have a potent offense. But they also have one of the worst defenses in the NFL — at least on paper.
Giants-Vikings final score: Vikings win 27-24 on 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal
The New York Giants will have to wait at least one more week to qualify for the NFC playoffs after a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Minnesota (12-3) won the game on a career-long 61-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph on the game’s final play. On the previous play, the Vikings faced a third-and-11, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 17 yards on a screen pass to put Joseph within range.
How Daniel Jones is winning over the Giants ... and earning a chance to stay
When asked about individual players, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll can sometimes give perfunctory answers. That was not the case earlier this week when Daboll was asked a number of questions about quarterback Daniel Jones. Daboll on Tuesday answered question after question about Jones, giving full answers that seemed...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
Big Blue View mailbag: Playoffs, kicking questions, more
Your New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings Saturday afternoon, and we will be giving you our usual complete coverage. Still, Saturday is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, here we go. Izzy Pludwinski asks: Why didn’t Graham Gano simply kick the ball into the end zone on that final...
Giants were good Sunday, just not quite good enough
I think I’m conflicted in terms of how to feel about the New York Giants’ 27-24 loss on Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings. This was a hard-to-stomach loss, coming as it did on a last-play career-long 61-yard field goal by Vikings’ placekicker Greg Joseph. With the Seattle...
After watching yesterday's game, (overall) you have got to Feel Good!
There were a lot more highlights yesterday than there were reasons for concern. Some might think otherwise, but the NY Giants have their Immediate Future and Very Good, if not Franchise QB in house. Keep building around him, give the guy average to above average protection and Daniel Jones is Plenty Good Enough to win Championship games.
NFL says pass interference should have been called on final Giants-Commanders play
The NFL has reportedly acknowledged to the Washington Commanders that defensive pass interference should have been called in the end zone against Darnay Holmes of the New York Giants on Washington’s final offensive play in Sunday’s 20-12 Giants’ victory. Holmes was in coverage against Curtis Samuel on...
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants vs. Vikings, Week 16: When the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants rose to 8-5-1 on the season after their win on Sunday Night Football last week. What’s more, they have the chance to clinch their first post-season berth since 2016 if they win this week. Winning, however, might be easier said than done, as the Giants...
A Reconsideration of Daniel Jones as QB of the NYFBG beyond 2022
I posted this in response to Ed's wonderful article today on Jones, but am reposting here on the advice of CO... With respect to Daniel Jones, I have to say that I was very wrong, and I'm changing my mind. Coming into the season I wanted nothing to do with Jones beyond this year because he no longer fit the timeline of this team-- it's tough to win a Super Bowl unless your QB is on a rookie deal was my mode of thinking. I also hated the idea of tagging a QB if you had to. I still mostly believe that, but a few items have made me reconsider my stance:
Potential Landing Spots for Daniel Jones
When Daniel Jones goes free agent in 2023, what teams could be involved in the bidding for his services? The haters should be begging for a bidding war. Looking at the teams below, there are many situations that are WAY BETTER than NY. DJ has been carrying the team on his back, and there are quite a few locations that only need a QB to make the playoffs. It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to say that every team on this list has significantly more talent on offense than the Giants. None of these teams are that bad - most have 5-6 wins so far.
Giants at Vikings: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ 27-24 loss
The New York Giants couldn’t quite complete the underdog win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road Saturday afternoon. This was an exciting, hard-fought game that felt like a true back-and-forth competition. Both of these teams are used to playing in high-pressure situations and almost all of their games this season have been decided by one score.
Giants-Vikings inactives: No surprises for Giants
With no practice squad elevations for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants have only five inactive players. The list is a familiar one. Injured players Adoree’ Jackson and Shane Lemieux are on it. Wide receiver David Sills in inactive. Sills, who started five games early in the season, has been active just one time since Week 8. Cornerback Rodarius Williams is inactive for the fourth consecutive week. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson is inactive for the second straight game.
