Region braces for bitter cold, winds expected to arrive in Albany area on Friday night

Chris, left, and his wife, Tasha Thomas give a recent tour of the Albany Salvation Army headquarters. The Thomases are preparing for the potential of temperatures in the low 20s Christmas weekend, making sure extra blankets and cots are on hand. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Baby, it’s cold outside. And it’s expected to get a whole lot colder, with the mercury expected to dive to some of the lowest December temperatures in perhaps several decades.

With the National Weather Service predicting a low of 17 degrees for Friday night in Albany, and only one degree warmer Saturday night, it is the kind of weather that means protecting those outside plants and pets and bundling up inside