fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve. "No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hunkering down is the theme for the next 24-48 hours. In preparation, many are not just stocking up on food and propane, but for animals as well. On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, may be the busiest spot in the whole...
fox56news.com
“No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. Each winter, the shelter typically sees more traffic, but this is the second year they’ve used a specific...
WKYT 27
‘Nearly impossible to plan for’: Ky. road crews get ready for winter storm
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews around Kentucky are getting ready for a winter storm to roll across the commonwealth. Scott County crews say they’ve been watching the forecasts and making the best plans they can. They said an event like this is nearly impossible to plan for,...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
Fox 19
Sheriff’s deputy injured in NKY interstate crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash Friday night in Northern Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the 148 mile marker near Williamstown. A Grant County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening...
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
