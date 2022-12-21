ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up

With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news

Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Wondering if any more Orioles moves are in store

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles ticked another item off their offseason shopping list with their acquisition of catcher James McCann from the Mets late Wednesday night, giving them a veteran backup to Adley Rutschman. They’ve also made modest upgrades in other areas of need this winter, signing veteran Kyle Gibson to join the starting rotation, Adam Frazier to add a versatile lefty bat, and Mychal Givens to bolster the bullpen.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.

