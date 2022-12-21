Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has disappointed lots of investors since it went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last July. The maker of luxury electric sedans initially claimed it could produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022. But it reduced that goal to 12,000-14,000 vehicles in February, then halved that target to 6,000-7,000 vehicles in August. As of the third quarter, it's only delivered 2,562 vehicles since it started its production last September.

