Providence, RI

Providence homicide suspect arrested in Ohio

By Joe Cortese, Steph Machado, Tim White
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Marshals Service has captured a suspect in Ohio accused of murdering a man in Providence on Monday.

Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Wednesday in a Youngtown, Ohio hotel, Providence police Maj. David Lapatin confirmed.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Michael Luciano De La Rosa , 28, in a garage on Waverly Street on Monday night. Lapatin said the victim is from Providence and Cranston.

Lapatin said detectives knocked on doors and spoke to witnesses, identifying the suspect as Martinez-Abreu and issuing an arrest warrant the day after the shooting.

“We had found through information that he had fled the state,” Lapatin told reporters. “We started tracking him through the U.S. Marshals Service in New York, and finally in a hotel in Youngtown, Ohio.”

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest for a “murder out of Rhode Island” Wednesday morning. Martinez-Abreu is currently in custody at the Mahoning County Justice Center.

Providence police detectives are on the way to Ohio now to continue the investigation, Lt. Dennis O’Brien said. It was not immediately clear when the suspect would face a judge in Ohio and be extradited to Rhode Island to face a murder charge.

While the investigation is ongoing, Lapatin said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect. There were several people inside the garage at the time, Lapatin said.

De La Rosa’s killing was the ninth homicide of the year in Providence. Police leaders and Mayor Jorge Elorza last week touted the lower murder rate in the city this year compared to prior years.

“It’s a low rate, but I hate to say that when we’ve just lost somebody,” Lapatin said Wednesday. “It doesn’t make any sense to say we’ve got such a low rate when one family’s out there grieving a loved one.”

“We’ll do everything we can, which is taking over 200 guns off the street, to try and prevent a 10th one,” Lapatin said.

Watch : Providence police give update on homicide

