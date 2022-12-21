Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine with missile attacks on Christmas Day as Vladimir Putin claimed he was ready to negotiate with all parties involved but said Kyiv and Western backers refused to engage.On 25 December, Moscow launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region and shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline, while nearly 20 towns were hit in Zaporizhzhia, said Ukraine‘s top military command.Russia’s defence ministry said it killed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen a day earlier along the Kupiansk-Lyman line of contact and destroyed numerous pieces of...

