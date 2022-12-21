Read full article on original website
Russia Ukraine news – live: Missiles strike Kharkiv on Christmas as Putin says he is open to talks
Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine with missile attacks on Christmas Day as Vladimir Putin claimed he was ready to negotiate with all parties involved but said Kyiv and Western backers refused to engage.On 25 December, Moscow launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region and shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline, while nearly 20 towns were hit in Zaporizhzhia, said Ukraine‘s top military command.Russia’s defence ministry said it killed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen a day earlier along the Kupiansk-Lyman line of contact and destroyed numerous pieces of...
Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky
Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
‘Very weak’ Rohingya refugees land on Indonesia beach after weeks at sea
Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, said local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away. Villagers who saw the group of Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, he said.
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Hong Kong, Sydney and several other places closed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 26,367.40 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,317.48. The Shanghai Composite index surged 0.7% to 3,067.54 and the SET in Bangkok added 0.3%.
