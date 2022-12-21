Podcast: North Shore Community College Continues Addressing Youth / Gang Violence – Hear from Prof. Frank D’Agostino

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
(Audio) Ipswich Police Department Receives Comfort Bag Donations from Local Girl Scout Junior Troop – Hear from Lt. Jon Hubbard
IPSWICH – Chief Paul Nikas and the Ipswich Police Department are pleased to announce that they recently received a generous donation of 24 comfort bags from the Ipswich Girl Scout Junior Troop 82323. Police will give comfort bags, which include a stuffed animal, a coloring book, and markers, to...
Police Asked To Investigate Racist Incident at Natick High
NATICK – The Natick School District administration has requested Natick Police launch a hate crime investigation after racist and antisemitic video was found in a student-athlete group chat. “Parents do need to know, however, that when an incident involves potential Civil Rights violations, hate crimes, hazing, sexual harassment, or...
Thursday, 12/22 – Two More Running for Salem Mayor – School Building News for Salem, Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham – Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night. We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide. Today: increasing clouds and temps to the low 40s.
Podcast: Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Sarah DiVasta, Peabody High School – Cross Country Super Star
NORTH SHORE (Podcast) For their excellence both in the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Peabody High cross country superstar Sarah DiVasta and Super Bowl winning quarterback Alex Carucci of North Reading have been chosen as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for November. Sarah DiVasta – Peabody...
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
Podcast: 8th Essex State Representative Elect Jenny Armini – Gearing up to Take Office January 4th, 2023
MARBLEHEAD (Podcast) Massachusetts 8th Essex District state representative “Elect” Jenny Armini is preparing to join the state legislature on January 4th, 2023. Armini won the September Democratic primary with a crowded field of candidates and the November general election. In the podcast interview, Armini discusses the Legislative Academy that she recently attended to prepare for becoming a effective and informed legislator.
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Touch Of Health Owner In Swampscott Accused Of Indecently Touching Patient: DA
A Swampscott chiropractor turned himself over to police this week after a patient accused him of indecently assaulting her during a session earlier this year. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, who owns A Touch of Health, was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 20, on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault an…
Haverhill Attorneys Jay and Joe Cleary Team with Downey Law Group as of Jan. 1
Haverhill attorneys James “Jay” P. Cleary III and Joseph A. Cleary will be joining Downey Law Group Jan. 1 as “of counsel” to the firm. The Clearys are third generation lawyers who have been in practice since 1977. They will continue to specialize in elder law, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate of estates, as well as residential and commercial real estate transactions. Their addition to the practice helps Downey Law Group expand its estate planning, elder law and probate practice. Downey Law Group also provides corporate and small business law and formation services, land use, estate planning, probate, condominium law services and builder and developer representation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
A Lowell record store took on the fight against cancer. Then it was robbed.
"It's very strange, but what's come of it is amazing." Dave Perry didn’t plan on any of it. The former Lowell Sun veteran reporter never planned on co-owning a record store in the Mill City, but alas, he has one now. Vinyl Destination, which he owns with his son, Dan, opened in 2013.
UPDATE: Salisbury Woman Arraigned for Murder in Poisoning Death of Her Boyfriend – District Attorney’s Report
SALEM (UPDATE) – Judge Allen Swan ordered Church held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for January 23, 2023. Attorney Tim Connors represented her for the arraignment only. Essex Assistant District Attorney Michelle Belmonte represented the Commonwealth. SALEM – Report From Essex County District Attorney’s Office...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Magical lightbulb at center of Swampscott family's Christmas traditions
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — At the heart of the holidays are the traditions we celebrate each year, and for the Souppa family in Swampscott, the tradition above all is the decorating of the tree. Bonnie Souppa has six large boxes to store all the decorations in her home, but there’s...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey. Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Bro…
