New SYFY Series The Ark Gets First Trailer
Filmmakers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner have solidified themselves as impressive storytellers in the world of science fiction, with Devlin having delivered films like Stargate and Independence Day while Glassner has brought TV series like The Outer Limits and Stargate SG-1 to life, with the pair having collaborated on the all-new SYFY series The Ark. As one could expect, the collaboration between the two has resulted in an ambitious experience which unfolds in the not-too-distant future and tackles themes that are both otherworldly and incredibly human. You can check out the first trailer for The Ark below before the series premieres on SYFY in February.
Shadow and Bone Lands Season 2 Release Date — See the First Photos
New episodes of Shadow and Bone are coming, and now we know when. Netflix announced Thursday that Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16. Mark your calendars accordingly! The streamer also unveiled new photos from the sophomore season, which you can check out below. In a statement, co-showrunner Eric Heisserer teased what’s ahead, including new faces and some exciting new places to visit. “We expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative,” he said. Added co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this...
Twister 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
Will there be a Twister 2, and what might the Twister 2 release date be? Twister is a disaster movie classic, and one of the most enjoyable ’90s movies around. Executive produced by cinema legend Steven Spielberg, the thriller movie was written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. It follows a group of low-level (but enthusiastic) extreme weather-fanatics and researchers who are chasing an outbreak of tornados in Oklahoma.
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
"Shadow and Bone," a fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Not Airing on TV in December 2022, but Here’s How to Watch
In 1950, the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers across the country. It received such an overwhelmingly positive reaction,... The post ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Not Airing on TV in December 2022, but Here’s How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Sets the Stage for Battle With the Empire: ‘Peace Was Never an Option’ (Video)
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will premiere with its first two episodes on Jan. 4. The remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday through March 29. The season will follow the Bad...
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Finish Your 2022 Reading With a Great YA Book
As we hurtle toward the end of yet another year and celebrations of high-profile 2022 books wind down, anticipation for 2023 releases is already building. However, there’s still time to pick up a fantastic teen read from this year that you might have missed. Here are 10 suggestions; many are ideal adult crossover books as well.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
‘Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham’ Sets Voice Cast (Exclusive)
The Dark Knight is headed to the 1920s in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, with A Million Little Things actor David Giuntoli starring as Batman. The actor leads a voice cast that includes Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, John DiMaggio as James Gordon, Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent, Brian George as Alfred and Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson and Young Bruce Wayne.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors on Becoming Part of "Movie History" Due to Cancellation, Why They'd Still Work With Warner Bros.Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes David Decker to Oversee Content Sales"Weird Al"...
