Filmmakers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner have solidified themselves as impressive storytellers in the world of science fiction, with Devlin having delivered films like Stargate and Independence Day while Glassner has brought TV series like The Outer Limits and Stargate SG-1 to life, with the pair having collaborated on the all-new SYFY series The Ark. As one could expect, the collaboration between the two has resulted in an ambitious experience which unfolds in the not-too-distant future and tackles themes that are both otherworldly and incredibly human. You can check out the first trailer for The Ark below before the series premieres on SYFY in February.

