Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Blue Lock Hypes Japan's World Cup Wins in New Art
The FIFA World Cup is here, and of course, that means fans everywhere are checking in on their top teams. With a handful of matches under its belt, the 2022 tournament has already pulled out lots of surprises and upsets. Japan's national team has caused a number of those twists as the group is making serious headway at the World Cup, and the creator of Blue Lock is celebrating the team's wins with some new art.
Family of Pelé gather at Brazil hospital as cancer worsens
SAO PAULO — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since. Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived on Saturday after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club...
Comments / 0