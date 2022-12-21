Read full article on original website
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300
After many alleged delays, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in early January and there has been a lot of uncertainty about its successor so far, with the most recent reports casting doubt on its existence. The Galaxy S22 FE may not be dead though as a fresh rumor says that it's coming soon.
Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the US
The Galaxy A13 is the cheapest 5G smartphone launched by Samsung in the United States. Right now, you can get one for less than $200, which was unthinkable a few years before the phone went on sale. Originally introduced one year ago, the Galaxy A13 5G has already received an...
This incredibly powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model is on sale at a mind-blowing $600 discount
What's the all-around best tablet money can buy right now? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra? Probably not if you consider the inherent limitations of Android on a big screen and the unwieldy size of that 14.6-inch colossus. Apple's newest iPad Pro powerhouses, meanwhile, are not exactly value champions, especially compared...
Tesla succeeds where Apple failed with 30-coil wireless charging pad set for release next February
In late March 2019, Apple finally canceled its AirPower wireless charging pad. Perhaps a bit too ambitious for the time, the 30-coil pad was unveiled in September 2017 only for Apple to put the kibosh on the product 562 days later. With the mat, users were supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carrying case all at the same time.
Galaxy S23 signature colors leak; is Samsung playing it safe?
We're just a tad over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series. And by tradition, the interwebs are crawling with leaks and rumors. We already saw some Galaxy S23 design renders, backed by leaked cases, and we know the exact date of the official announcement. Now it's time to talk colors.
iPhone 15 mini! Vote now to make Apple bring back cheapest, smallest flagship iPhone!
I've been using the iPhone 13 mini for about half a year now, which made me realize that I haven't had a truly practical phone in ages… Until now!. In fact, I'm currently traveling Europe, and as it turns out you really get to know what your phone is made of while you're on the road! It's when you get to appreciate the size of the display and battery, the camera system, which you usually don't really use, how fast a phone is in helping you get things done, etc.
OnePlus 11 leaked photos showcase camera setup, alert slider and screen details
Did you know that this week has been THE week of OnePlus 11 leaks and news? If not, don’t worry — it's not too late to join in on the fun! This time, we’ve got something exciting to report: actual photographic evidence, documenting the existence of a OnePlus 11!
New OnePlus 11 details teased: partnership with Hasselblad and the alert slider makes a comeback
OnePlus has released a new video teaser for the upcoming OnePlus 11, from which we can make out several exciting confirmations. Most notably, the fan-favorite alert slider is confirmed to be making a comeback on its next flagship. In case you need a quick reminder, that’s a small physical switch,...
The best noise-cancelling earbuds are $100 off at Best Buy!
We all know how good Sony audio products really are, especially when we talk about noise suppression. Basically, all the headphones and earbuds from the 1000 series are at the top of the food chain when it comes to noise-canceling technology. And now you can get the latest model from the earbud line with a hefty $100 discount. Normally, the WF-1000XM4 costs $279, but now you can get a pair of these excellent earbuds for just $179.99!
The amazing Galaxy A53 5G is at its lowest price ever!
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones have become, and that's true to some extent, but we also often forget how good today's midrange phones really are. Take the Galaxy A53 5G, for example. It's one of the best-selling phones Samsung has to offer, and for a very good reason. And now you can get one for just $349.99! It was a lot of phone for the money at its normal price, and with this limited deal, it's a real steal.
Video from Apple Support shows you 10 useful iPhone tips that could come in handy
Apple Support often releases videos with hints and tips on how to use your iPhone. Today, a video that runs for five minutes and 24 seconds was released containing 10 tips for users. These are useful tips that show you some of the cool things that you can do with your iOS-powered handset.
Tesla's $300 Wireless Charging Platform brings Apple's AirPower concept back from the dead
Known for very carefully preparing all of its products before bringing them to market and rigorously testing every groundbreaking new technology and feature ahead of any official announcement, Apple famously botched the much-hyped AirPower a few years ago, formally unveiling the revolutionary wireless charging mat in 2017 and then unceremoniously cancelling its release in 2019.
Ah-mazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal smashes nearly $500 off the price
Samsung's best conventional phone of the year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is available at a discount across multiple retailers in both brand-new and refurbished conditions. Samsung went all in on all aspects of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's a thoroughly premium phone with a sleek and minimalist design and a high refresh rate 6.8 inches display which is super colorful and bright.
Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?
Have you heard? The big news is that the next iPhone will almost certainly include a USB Type-C port, effectively ending the long and unnecessary reign of the Lightning port. This followed a push from the European Commission, which began almost a decade ago and sought to standardize charging ports on all phones (at least in Europe).
Apple's custom 5G modem won't be ready in time for iPhone 15, new report says
The last piece of the puzzle that would make Apple non-reliant on Qualcomm–Cupertino's long-rumored line of custom 5G chips–might not be ready in time for the iPhone 15 series, DiGiTimes reports. Apple has been trying to develop its own proprietary 5G chip for years now, just like it...
Microsoft has a bunch of different Surface Pro 9 variants on sale at unrivaled $300 discounts
If you're a hardcore Windows fan looking for the most powerful tablet to fit your end-of-the-year budget, you're faced with a pretty difficult choice right now. Namely, you can opt for the 2021-released Surface Pro 8 in an Intel Core i7 configuration sold by Amazon for $1,000 instead of its list price of $1,600 or go directly to Microsoft's US e-store and pick a newer Pro 9 beast at up to a $300 discount.
Soundcore's high-end Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are now 50% off at Amazon and Best Buy
As you probably know, the earbuds segment is dominated by Apple and Samsung earphones. However, if you don't want to buy a pair of Galaxy Buds or Apple AirPods and want something different that still offers great high-end sound, you should really check out this offer. Best Buy and Amazon...
Apple pulls HomeKit software update that brings the Matter protocol on board
Apple has apparently halted the update that completely revamps the underlying HomeKit architecture and brings the Matter standard to Apple's smart home solution. The update was brought alongside the iOS 16.2/iPad OS 16.2 that arrived last week, and was available as soon as you opened the Home app, but the option to do so seems to have been disabled server-side by Apple.
A Christmas letter to Tim Cook: Can Apple bring smaller iPhones, bigger iPads and an Apple Watch Pro in 2023?
This was a big year for Apple… as is almost every other year since the debut of the first iPhone. Nevertheless, with 2023 just around the corner, now is the perfect time to think about some of the major products that we can expect from the Cupertino company in the coming months and what they could bring to the table.
Future Google Pixel plans apparently include iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy Z Flip rivals
Google's current smartphone strategy is to release three phones a year - two flagship handsets and a budget device, but the company is looking to shake things up, per a new Android Authority report. Pixel 2023 lineup: Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Leaks have made...
