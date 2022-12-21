ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the US

The Galaxy A13 is the cheapest 5G smartphone launched by Samsung in the United States. Right now, you can get one for less than $200, which was unthinkable a few years before the phone went on sale. Originally introduced one year ago, the Galaxy A13 5G has already received an...
Phone Arena

Tesla succeeds where Apple failed with 30-coil wireless charging pad set for release next February

In late March 2019, Apple finally canceled its AirPower wireless charging pad. Perhaps a bit too ambitious for the time, the 30-coil pad was unveiled in September 2017 only for Apple to put the kibosh on the product 562 days later. With the mat, users were supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carrying case all at the same time.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 signature colors leak; is Samsung playing it safe?

We're just a tad over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series. And by tradition, the interwebs are crawling with leaks and rumors. We already saw some Galaxy S23 design renders, backed by leaked cases, and we know the exact date of the official announcement. Now it's time to talk colors.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 mini! Vote now to make Apple bring back cheapest, smallest flagship iPhone!

I've been using the iPhone 13 mini for about half a year now, which made me realize that I haven't had a truly practical phone in ages… Until now!. In fact, I'm currently traveling Europe, and as it turns out you really get to know what your phone is made of while you're on the road! It's when you get to appreciate the size of the display and battery, the camera system, which you usually don't really use, how fast a phone is in helping you get things done, etc.
Phone Arena

The best noise-cancelling earbuds are $100 off at Best Buy!

We all know how good Sony audio products really are, especially when we talk about noise suppression. Basically, all the headphones and earbuds from the 1000 series are at the top of the food chain when it comes to noise-canceling technology. And now you can get the latest model from the earbud line with a hefty $100 discount. Normally, the WF-1000XM4 costs $279, but now you can get a pair of these excellent earbuds for just $179.99!
Phone Arena

The amazing Galaxy A53 5G is at its lowest price ever!

We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones have become, and that's true to some extent, but we also often forget how good today's midrange phones really are. Take the Galaxy A53 5G, for example. It's one of the best-selling phones Samsung has to offer, and for a very good reason. And now you can get one for just $349.99! It was a lot of phone for the money at its normal price, and with this limited deal, it's a real steal.
Phone Arena

Video from Apple Support shows you 10 useful iPhone tips that could come in handy

Apple Support often releases videos with hints and tips on how to use your iPhone. Today, a video that runs for five minutes and 24 seconds was released containing 10 tips for users. These are useful tips that show you some of the cool things that you can do with your iOS-powered handset.
Phone Arena

Tesla's $300 Wireless Charging Platform brings Apple's AirPower concept back from the dead

Known for very carefully preparing all of its products before bringing them to market and rigorously testing every groundbreaking new technology and feature ahead of any official announcement, Apple famously botched the much-hyped AirPower a few years ago, formally unveiling the revolutionary wireless charging mat in 2017 and then unceremoniously cancelling its release in 2019.
Phone Arena

Ah-mazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal smashes nearly $500 off the price

Samsung's best conventional phone of the year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is available at a discount across multiple retailers in both brand-new and refurbished conditions. Samsung went all in on all aspects of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's a thoroughly premium phone with a sleek and minimalist design and a high refresh rate 6.8 inches display which is super colorful and bright.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?

Have you heard? The big news is that the next iPhone will almost certainly include a USB Type-C port, effectively ending the long and unnecessary reign of the Lightning port. This followed a push from the European Commission, which began almost a decade ago and sought to standardize charging ports on all phones (at least in Europe).
Phone Arena

Apple's custom 5G modem won't be ready in time for iPhone 15, new report says

The last piece of the puzzle that would make Apple non-reliant on Qualcomm–Cupertino's long-rumored line of custom 5G chips–might not be ready in time for the iPhone 15 series, DiGiTimes reports. Apple has been trying to develop its own proprietary 5G chip for years now, just like it...
Phone Arena

Microsoft has a bunch of different Surface Pro 9 variants on sale at unrivaled $300 discounts

If you're a hardcore Windows fan looking for the most powerful tablet to fit your end-of-the-year budget, you're faced with a pretty difficult choice right now. Namely, you can opt for the 2021-released Surface Pro 8 in an Intel Core i7 configuration sold by Amazon for $1,000 instead of its list price of $1,600 or go directly to Microsoft's US e-store and pick a newer Pro 9 beast at up to a $300 discount.
Phone Arena

Soundcore's high-end Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are now 50% off at Amazon and Best Buy

As you probably know, the earbuds segment is dominated by Apple and Samsung earphones. However, if you don't want to buy a pair of Galaxy Buds or Apple AirPods and want something different that still offers great high-end sound, you should really check out this offer. Best Buy and Amazon...
Phone Arena

Apple pulls HomeKit software update that brings the Matter protocol on board

Apple has apparently halted the update that completely revamps the underlying HomeKit architecture and brings the Matter standard to Apple's smart home solution. The update was brought alongside the iOS 16.2/iPad OS 16.2 that arrived last week, and was available as soon as you opened the Home app, but the option to do so seems to have been disabled server-side by Apple.

