I've been using the iPhone 13 mini for about half a year now, which made me realize that I haven't had a truly practical phone in ages… Until now!. In fact, I'm currently traveling Europe, and as it turns out you really get to know what your phone is made of while you're on the road! It's when you get to appreciate the size of the display and battery, the camera system, which you usually don't really use, how fast a phone is in helping you get things done, etc.

6 HOURS AGO