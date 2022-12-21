On November 18, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a draft of the National Broadband Map. This map shows where high-speed internet is available across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this map to determine where funding should be sent for the buildout of broadband infrastructure. In order to ensure that Indiana receives the funding necessary to reach the areas of the state where high-speed internet is needed most, residents and businesses are being asked to visit broadbandmap.fcc.gov, look at the map, and verify the information is correct. Hoosiers should submit their challenges before January 13. To do this, follow these three steps:

