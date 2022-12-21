A Snow and Parking Emergency has been declared in Kansas City, Kansas, effective 10 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The Declaration is in effect until 11:59 PM Friday, December 23, 2022, unless extended. Unified Government Ordinance Section 35-648 permits the Public Works Director to declare a Snow and/or Parking Emergency.

During a Snow Emergency:

No person shall drive a motor vehicle that doesn’t have tire chains, snow tires, or radial tires in a way that will cause the vehicle to get stalled due to its lack of snow equipment.

Vehicles that become stalled on public roadways may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

No vehicles shall be parked on any streets designated as snow routes by appropriate signs. Vehicles parked on designated snow routes must be removed within two hours after 10 PM, December 21, 2022.

Vehicles parked on designated snow routes may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The last Snow Emergency Declared in Kansas City, Kansas, was November 25, 2018.

“The Snow Emergency is meant to increase safety for motorists, pedestrians, and plow drivers,” said Dave Reno, Public Works’ Public Information Officer. “Extremely low temperatures and high winds will make this storm especially challenging and dangerous for everyone. The public is strongly encouraged to remain home during this storm. Regular updates about winter weather operations will be posted on the Unified Government's website and social media over the next several days."

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings for Wyandotte County. Temperatures will hover around freezing on December 21. Snow (2”-4”) and strong winds are expected to develop across the area tonight into Thursday, December 22, creating near-blizzard conditions.

Extremely low temperatures and gusting winds make this storm especially challenging and dangerous. Salt treatments, including magnesium chloride, are exponentially less effective when temperatures fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning local roads risk becoming extremely slick. When coupled with the potential for blizzard-like conditions, Public Work has reason to believe this storm poses an uncommon safety hazard for the public and snowplow drivers.

If you must travel, please remember to slow down, drive with extreme caution, and give teams plenty of room to work safely.

To learn more about winter weather operations, view frequently asked questions, and read Public Works’ Snow & Ice Removal policy, visit wycokck.org/Snow.

To report service issues, dial 3-1-1 or visit mywyco.wycokck.org.

More helpful information:

How Much Salt Melts 1 lb of Ice?

Salt is one of the many tools the Snow Crew uses to return traction to streets. Unfortunately, it becomes less effective the colder it is outside.

As temperatures decline below 15-degrees Fahrenheit, salt treatment works more slowly. The following chart illustrates how much ice one pound of salt can melt, depending on the temperature:

When temperatures are extremely low, you may not see much melting, but that doesn't mean the salt isn't there. Remember to be patient and slow down if you're out.

The Goal is to Return Traction to Streets

The purpose of winter weather operations isn't to clean and clear streets. The goal is to restore traction to streets so that motorists can be as safe as possible. Restoring traction to streets can be a tricky business, but there are generally four ways traction can be restored to streets during winter weather:

Restoring traction by plowing Restoring traction by using salt Restoring traction by using sand Restoring traction by using a combination of plowing, salting, and sanding.

When temperatures fall below 15-degrees Fahrenheit, the salt melts ice and snow more slowly. The colder it is outside, the longer it takes salt to do its work, which impacts winter weather operations. During some storms, traction can be restored by moving snow away from roads with plows, and in other storms, traction can be restored by using only a salt treatment. In other cases, plowing a street may reduce traction - especially in neighborhoods.

When snow becomes tightly packed, ice forms underneath. In these instances, drivers may not plow because removing the top layer of snowpack would leave a solid sheet of ice that salt treatment cannot melt quickly or efficiently. Although it seems counterintuitive, a small amount of snowpack can increase traction and keep motorists safer than they may otherwise be.

Avoid Parking on the Street

Don’t park in the street whenever possible. It is dangerous and difficult to plow streets congested with parked vehicles. Some streets may not be plowed if plows cannot safely maneuver them.

The most helpful thing residents can do to facilitate snow removal is to get their cars off the street and encourage others to do the same. Residents with no other option other than on-street parking should park as close to the curb as possible.

During a Snow and Parking Emergency, vehicles may not be parked on designated snow routes for any reason.

Help Keep Snow Out of Your Driveway

One of the most frequent concerns in the removal of snow from public streets is snow being pushed back into driveways during plowing operations. As plows travel along streets, the snow accumulated on the plow blade has no place to go but on the adjacent streets and in driveways. The more snow that has fallen, the greater the problem will be.

Residents can reduce the likelihood of snow blocking their driveway by shoveling snow to the right while facing the street. Doing this will help snowplow drivers avoid carrying piles from the “upstream” side back across driveways.

In addition, shoving or blowing snow/ice into streets may cause hazardous conditions to other drivers. Residents and property owners are encouraged to follow the directions above in both commercial and residential areas.

More Winter Weather Tips

For more tips, view or download Public Works’ Helpful Tips for the Winter Season PDF.