Winter Storm: Unified Government Service Updates

Winter Storm

Update as of 2PM, Wednesday, December 22:

The Unified Government will be closing its offices Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

Some services will be conducted remotely, so please continue to check this update page for the latest updates and information.

Effective Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10PM - Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:59PM unless otherwise extended. Read more here.

KCK Municipal Court: Due to the anticipated severe weather conditions, the Kansas City, KS Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2023. Any scheduled hearings will be continued to a later date/time and persons will receive notification of their new court date in the mail. Payments can still be made by using the MyWyco App or by visiting our webpage. Also, for persons in jail, bonds can be posted at the jail; otherwise, bonds cannot be posted during this closure.

Meals on Wheels: Meals have been delivered to all people on the Meals on Wheels recipient list scheduled to get meals today or tomorrow. Over 212 meals have been delivered.

Public Health Clinic: All patients for Thursday and Friday have been contacted to reschedule appointments.

Transportation Services: All transit services will be available today and tomorrow as scheduled.

Trash Pickup: As previously announced, trash pickup will start at 5AM on Thursday and run for as long as conditions will allow. If you are scheduled for trash pickup on Thursday, December 22, please bring your trash to the curb tonight.

Treasury and Motor Vehicles offices will be closed as well. Please use the MyWyCo app for any payments.

Recreation Centers will be open from 2PM-9PM as warming centers. You can find more information here.

WIC Appointments will be held by telephone for Thursday and Friday. There will be no disruption of service because we are able to switch to remote operations.

Stay tuned for more updates! Thank you.

Winter Weather: Always Be Prepared

Tips from FEMA Region 7

Have a Plan

Severe winter weather can include snow or subfreezing temperatures, strong winds and ice or heavy rainstorms. What would you do if you are stranded at home or on the road? How will your family reunite if separated by severe weather? Do you have food and supplies on hand to survive for at least three days, especially without power? Your plan should cover a range of hazards with an immediate focus on winter weather-related hazards including power outages. To learn more, go to: www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

Gather emergency supplies for your home

Include a three-day supply of food and water for each person along with items for any pets, as well as personal essentials such as medicine and clothing, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, extra flashlights and batteries, and first-aid supplies.

Gather emergency supplies for your vehicle

It’s best to avoid traveling by car if there is a severe weather threat. If it’s unavoidable, make sure to have emergency supplies in the vehicle. These supplies should include the same essentials as you have at home, plus the following:

Adequate clothing and blankets to help keep you warm – don’t forget mittens, scarves, hats;

Sand to improve traction;

A snow shovel;

Cash (ATMs won’t work without power);

Jumper cables;

Bottled water and non-perishable snacks;

A full tank of gas before the storm arrives.

If you need to go outside, limit your time outside and wear layers of warm clothing. During winter weather, it is important to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Winter weather also increases the risk of heart attacks from overexertion, use caution when doing physical activity such as shoveling snow. For more information, go to: www.ready.gov/winter-weather

Monitor media for updated information on the storm and/or actions to take.

Follow the directions provided by local, state, or tribal officials regarding emergency operations.

If you are told to stay off the roads, don’t venture out. Shelter in place at your home or business.

Check on neighbors or friends.

Check on your neighbors or friends, particularly those who are vulnerable or need extra support. Older adults and individuals who are dependent on life-sustaining medical equipment or assistive devices such as a ventilator or mobility devices, may need additional support in areas that have lost power.