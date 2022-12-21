President-elect Claudine Gay addresses an applauding crowd in the Smith Campus Center. By Julian J. Giordano. This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.

HARVARD, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO