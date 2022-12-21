Clayton County ordinance change pulled after legality called into question

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation
A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
Gwinnett County residents receive fraudulent phone calls about water testing
Gwinnett County officials say residents have reported receiving fraudulent visits to their homes from people claiming to...
Sixth defendant in sweeping YSL indictment negotiates plea deal
ATLANTA — A sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving rapper Young Thug entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. Antonio Sumlin, 32, who is also known as “Obama,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.
claytoncrescent.org
Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. UPDATE 12/19 10:22 p.m.: FIXES minor typos throughout. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20,...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
saportareport.com
DeKalb parkland owner demolishes park entrance after protester arrests
The owner of DeKalb County parkland he obtained in a controversial land swap has demolished a park entrance and taken down trees in the wake of arrests of protesters who have long occupied the site. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the swap as illegal are asking the court to grant...
claytoncrescent.org
Deadly freeze threatens displaced Clayton residents
With Christmas Eve temperatures predicted well below freezing, dozens of homeless people packed the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to demand the county do something to help them. Many of the residents came early and brought their babies and small children, hoping to speak during public comment...
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
claytoncrescent.org
Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home
UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
Newnan Times-Herald
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
