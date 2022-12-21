Clayton County ordinance change pulled after legality called into question

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO