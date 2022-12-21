ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

THE NEXT CHALLENGE: Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill Eager to See What He Can Do on the Soccer Pitch at Pitt Bradford

By Mike Kilroy
D9Sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wesb.com

Closings and Delays: December 23, 2022

Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. Faith Baptist Church in Bradford: “Night at the Nativity” cancelled for Friday evening.
BRADFORD, PA
thevillagerny.com

Debbie Stein Computed HoliMont’s Future

Debbie Stein had a plan: Get a job at HoliMont and have the summers off so she could devote more time to her young family in the off-season. Debbie, however, posed a problem for HoliMont – the good type of problem! She immediately proved herself to be a vital cog in the HoliMont machine and has been working full time for 28 years!
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
explore venango

Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Olean “Porch Pirates” Continue Their Spree

Olean residents are being reminded to watch out for the thieves police have nicknamed the “Porch Pirates.”. In a release, the Olean Police say they continue to get daily complaints about people stealing packages, flags, and holiday and Buffalo Bills decorations. The thieves appear to be using infant strollers to move stolen property both day and night.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line

The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
HENRIETTA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County School Closures for Friday December 23rd, UPDATES

Districts close in anticipation of major storm this holiday weekend. Mother nature is planning on making Santa’s work this year in Western NY very challenging. Local schools are reacting to the weather forecast by closing school for Friday. Here is the list which we will update as new districts make the call. Contact us with any announcements please.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Center Mall Gets $1.25 Million Grant for Renovations

The Olean Center Mall will be getting a makeover courtesy of the State of New York. Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the awarding of a $1.25 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant to the City of Olean. The funds will be used for renovations to the mall, construction of a...
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie County now under blizzard warning

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County

Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams

Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

