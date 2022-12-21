THE NEXT CHALLENGE: Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill Eager to See What He Can Do on the Soccer Pitch at Pitt Bradford

Read full article on original website
Related
D9Sports.com
JUST LIKE HOME: Karns City Girls Soccer Standout Emma Dailey Lands at Grove City College
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Emma Dailey was a little girl, she had a big dream. She wanted to play soccer professionally. As the years went by, Dailey realized that lofty goal was probably a tad unrealistic. Still, she wanted to play the game she fell in love with the first time her toe touched ball as long as she could.
wesb.com
Closings and Delays: December 23, 2022
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. Faith Baptist Church in Bradford: “Night at the Nativity” cancelled for Friday evening.
thevillagerny.com
Debbie Stein Computed HoliMont’s Future
Debbie Stein had a plan: Get a job at HoliMont and have the summers off so she could devote more time to her young family in the off-season. Debbie, however, posed a problem for HoliMont – the good type of problem! She immediately proved herself to be a vital cog in the HoliMont machine and has been working full time for 28 years!
explore venango
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
explore venango
Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
wesb.com
Olean “Porch Pirates” Continue Their Spree
Olean residents are being reminded to watch out for the thieves police have nicknamed the “Porch Pirates.”. In a release, the Olean Police say they continue to get daily complaints about people stealing packages, flags, and holiday and Buffalo Bills decorations. The thieves appear to be using infant strollers to move stolen property both day and night.
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line
The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County School Closures for Friday December 23rd, UPDATES
Districts close in anticipation of major storm this holiday weekend. Mother nature is planning on making Santa’s work this year in Western NY very challenging. Local schools are reacting to the weather forecast by closing school for Friday. Here is the list which we will update as new districts make the call. Contact us with any announcements please.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
erienewsnow.com
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
wesb.com
Olean Center Mall Gets $1.25 Million Grant for Renovations
The Olean Center Mall will be getting a makeover courtesy of the State of New York. Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the awarding of a $1.25 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant to the City of Olean. The funds will be used for renovations to the mall, construction of a...
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
erienewsnow.com
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
chautauquatoday.com
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County
Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams
Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
erienewsnow.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
Comments / 0