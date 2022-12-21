ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

MVB Bank Video: Looking at Condition of Main Street

For those wanting to know the condition of one of Bridgeport's most heavily used roadways - Main Street - click the link below for a live video feed of U.S. Route 50 in front of the Benedum Civic Center. It should be noted that the roadway is treated by West Virginia Division of Highways and not the City of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
zip06.com

I’ll Take New Haven

So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield

A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
STAMFORD, CT

