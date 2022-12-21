Read full article on original website
Storm brings power outages, leaving residents cold as temps drop
Some of those outages are on Union Avenue in Norwalk. For those without power, it is very cold.
connect-bridgeport.com
MVB Bank Video: Looking at Condition of Main Street
For those wanting to know the condition of one of Bridgeport's most heavily used roadways - Main Street - click the link below for a live video feed of U.S. Route 50 in front of the Benedum Civic Center. It should be noted that the roadway is treated by West Virginia Division of Highways and not the City of Bridgeport.
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
zip06.com
I’ll Take New Haven
So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield
A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
High winds down trees, power lines in Greenwich
The high winds from the pre-Christmas storm in Connecticut were downing trees and power lines - just ahead of a plummet in temperatures.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. Hartford schools searching internationally for teachers.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Revisiting Story of When a BHS Student Realized Spirit of Christmas and Santa Claus are Real
EDITOR'S NOTE: This blog first ran prior to Christmas 2016. This is one of the most beautiful stories I've had the honor of hearing and being able to write and plan to continue running it regularly on an annual basis as a reminder of the beauty of Christmas and the joy of children through the wonderful Shop for Tots Program.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport High School Dance Team Schedules Dates for Annual Clinic, Performance, and Competition
The Bridgeport High School Dance Team will once again be hosting its annual Dancing Star Clinic, Performance, and Competition. This is your child’s chance to be a Dancing Star. The clinic will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, 9 a.m. to noon at the Bridgeport High School gymnasium.
How to safely prepare your house if the power goes out while you’re gone
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably know to take crucial items, prescriptions and photos with you, but how do you prepare your home to leave it behind in a winter storm? With the potential for hundreds of thousands of people to lose power over the next few days, leaving a home for a vacation […]
Alert Center: Thousands without power across Westchester and the Hudson Valley
News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer provides the latest details on power outages in the area.
News 12
BITTER BLAST: Shelters open across Connecticut amid extreme cold temperatures
As extreme cold temperatures arrive in Connecticut, authorities have opened shelters across the state to help protect residents. Senior Centers (Open weekdays only) Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (9:00am- 3:00pm) Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (9:00am-3:00pm) North End Bethany Senior Center –...
Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport
Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
