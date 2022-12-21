Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Offers Line-Up of Local Coachella Valley Businesses
“We’re Pel’s, E Pel’s, the lemonade guy,” Nicholas Uschyk, Director of Operations for E&E Pel’s Lemonade. Whatever you call them, it’s likely you’ve had a taste of their unique Italian ice. E & E Pel’s, a local family owned and operated business, has been scooping their fan-favorite dessert in Cathedral City since 1972.
iecn.com
City of Rialto moves to restore historic building on Riverside Ave. as part of the future Pacific Electric Trail extension
As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana residents can enjoy nice weather during Christmas weekend; see parade photos
Temperatures are plummeting below freezing in most of the United States, but residents of Fontana and the rest of Southern California are fortunate because they will be enjoying beautiful weather during the Christmas holidays. There will be sunny skies and breezy conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s, in Fontana...
Fontana Herald News
Chaffey College distributes more than 400 holiday gifts to students in need
Maria Carrera has struggled to stay on the path toward a college degree, pushing through job loss from the pandemic and the challenges of being a single mother. But she had a moment of relief this week in the form of two wrapped holiday presents and smiles on her children’s faces.
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
theregistrysocal.com
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
iecn.com
Christmas cheer rocks Rialto’s Holiday Festival and Parade
Hundreds of residents across the City of Rialto stepped onto Rialto and Willow Avenue for the Annual Holiday Festival and Parade. On that day, many proud residents lined up along the streets with lawn chairs, cheering on the floats, color guard, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. City council was present;...
iecn.com
Four trustees sworn in to San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education
Four trustees, two of them newly elected, were sworn in to the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education on December 13. Former trustees Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers and Dr. Barbara Flores were thanked for their service and leadership and were presented special framed resolutions, photo collages, and a commemorative trophy.
Fontana Herald News
Members of Miss Black Awareness court are crowned in Fontana
Members of the 55th Miss Black Awareness court have been crowned. Liyah Belvins was named 2022-23 Miss Black Awareness in Fontana during the annual ceremony at the Cypress Center on Dec. 17. She was crowned by Mrs. California USA Tee Lee Sifn. Other members of the 2022-23 court are:. •...
King Tide to hit Orange County beaches
Editor’s note: This story was updated to remove an incorrect term. Forecasters are calling for a large King Tide to hit the Orange County coast this week. It’s expected to hit our shores Thursday but the largest tides, reaching over 7 feet, will arrive on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The […]
knewsradio.com
Indio Gets National Ranking For National Night Out Event
Photo of Indio CA Police car and Officer. Photo from Indio CA Police Dept. The City of Indio is among the best in the nation when it comes to the hosting National Night Out. On Tuesday, October 4th 2022, the Indio Police Department held its 11th Annual National Night Out event at Civic Center Mall in Downtown Indio.
Riverside, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Riverside. The Fontana High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on December 22, 2022, 17:15:00. The Aquinas High School basketball team will have a game with Woodcrest Christian High School on December 22, 2022, 18:00:00.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Oak Valley project in Calimesa gets parcel map modified
A one-year extension, along with modifications to a tentative parcel map and a vacation of property, was among the items approved at the recent Calimesa Planning Commission meeting. The modifications to conditions of approval for a tentative parcel map are for the Oak Valley Town Center, an approximate 219-acre commercial...
Four-Star RB JoJo Solis Commits to Cal for 2025
He is just a sophomore, but he ran for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman
foxla.com
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
Fontana Herald News
Water of Life Community Church in Fontana will hold Christmas Eve services
Water of Life Community Church in Fontana will be holding Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. The services will take place at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. There will also be “Agua De Vida,” a service in Spanish, at 3 p.m. Family services will include...
