Batesville, IN

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

J. Gregory Redmon, 67

J. Gregory Redmon, 67, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born on October 12, 1955 in Greensburg, Indiana the son of James and Carolyn (Collins) Redmon. Greg married Imogene (Quicksall) Jones on July 8, 2006. He worked as a line operator at Heartland Steel Products in Harrison, Ohio.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg

Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Jack Edwin Neukam-61 of Westport

Jack Edwin Neukam, 61, of Westport, passed away at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Columbus Regional Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1961, in Rushville, the son of Edwin Earl and Ruby Mae (Fultz) Neukam. He was born and raised in Rush and Decatur Counties. Jack had attended Rushville Consolidated Schools and South Decatur High School. He had worked for Service Dry Wall in Indianapolis for approximately 20 years. He worked for Kraus Trucking in Greensburg since 2010 hauling mail through Decatur, Jennings, and Jefferson.
WESTPORT, IN
WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Daniel S. Zapata

Daniel Saylor Zapata, 58, of Moores Hill, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born March 22, 1964, in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Shirley Zapata. Daniel worked in construction for many years. Daniel enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He gave even in his death by being a tissue donor.
MOORES HILL, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville Mayor sends holiday greeting to community

— Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice has delivered his annual Christmas greeting to the community. “As we begin to wish each other a Merry Christmas, let us remember all the good things that we have accomplished this year. “May we all be thankful for our family, friends, and a community that...
BATESVILLE, IN
Local News Digital

Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
COLUMBUS, OH

