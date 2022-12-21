Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Jean Adkins, 97, Versailles
Muriel “Jean” Adkins, 97, of Versailles passed away at 10:50am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. She was born near Vevay on June 6, 1925, the daughter of Everett and Juanita Ramseyer O’Day. She was married to Alfred Adkins in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 19, 1944 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1987. Survivors include four sons Timothy Adkins of Madison, Ted Adkins of Modesto, California, Pat Adkins of Akron, Ohio, and Tracy Adkins of Versailles; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughters Denise Goodpaster and Melissa (Mitzi) May, her sons Tommy and Micheal Adkins, grandchildren Garrett Goodpaster and Meghan May, her great-grandson Ryan Davis, her son-in-law David May, her daughter-in-laws Velia Adkins and Normalene Adkins, and her brothers Earl O’Day and Nelson Graham. Mrs. Adkins attended school in Vevay and upon her family’s move to Ripley County she graduated from Versailles High School in 1943. Jean was a long time clerical worker for the Jefferson Proving Ground, Ripley County Clerk, Treasurer and Auditor Offices and also cleaned homes for folks in the Versailles community. She was a volunteer for the Madison State Hospital for over 50 years and in her spare time enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading. Jean had kept a diary of the everyday events in the life of her family for several years. Jean was a member of the Tanglewood Baptist Church and was a member of the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 10am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Becky Pohle officiating. Burial will be in the Vevay Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Memorials may be given to the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg
Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
WRBI Radio
Jack Edwin Neukam-61 of Westport
Jack Edwin Neukam, 61, of Westport, passed away at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Columbus Regional Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1961, in Rushville, the son of Edwin Earl and Ruby Mae (Fultz) Neukam. He was born and raised in Rush and Decatur Counties. Jack had attended Rushville Consolidated Schools and South Decatur High School. He had worked for Service Dry Wall in Indianapolis for approximately 20 years. He worked for Kraus Trucking in Greensburg since 2010 hauling mail through Decatur, Jennings, and Jefferson.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
WRBI Radio
Melonie Ann Buck
Melonie Ann Buck, age 62 of Batesville, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The daughter of Winford and Mary Patrick was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8, 1960. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Parker, Patricia Heyob (Larry), Kathy Gehring and Bonnie Patrick; brothers, Dennis Patrick and W. Kenneth Patrick (Julie) plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Mayor sends holiday greeting to community
— Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice has delivered his annual Christmas greeting to the community. “As we begin to wish each other a Merry Christmas, let us remember all the good things that we have accomplished this year. “May we all be thankful for our family, friends, and a community that...
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old found safe in Indianapolis
The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside, someone stole her car.
WRBI Radio
Daniel S. Zapata
Daniel Saylor Zapata, 58, of Moores Hill, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born March 22, 1964, in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Shirley Zapata. Daniel worked in construction for many years. Daniel enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He gave even in his death by being a tissue donor.
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
Local News Digital
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
Twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, woman who took her charged
The Columbus Police Department confirmed to News 5 the missing twin boy has been found alive and safe near a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
