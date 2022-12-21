ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WLTX.com

Unseasonably cold South Carolina weather continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain below normal for the start of the workweek. Things will gradually warm over the next seven days as things remain mostly dry. An area of low pressure will lead to our next best chance for rain Saturday. Some rain is possible early Sunday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

