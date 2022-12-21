ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)

Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

More people are choosing 55+ communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth

CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area

Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville church the site of special-needs prom hosted by Tim Tebow Foundation

MOORESVILLE – Registration, as well as opportunities to support the special celebration, have begun for the local Night To Shine Prom for People with Special Needs. The Lake Norman-area prom night experience, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will be held Feb. 10 at Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road in Mooresville, but planning and preparations have already begun.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department has been gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holidays season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the City of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.
CONCORD, NC

