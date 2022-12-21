Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Charlotte father of three hoping for a second miracle this Christmas following ALS diagnosis
His wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces. A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three. But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)
Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
‘Emotion and joy’: Johnny Burrito’s first employee retires after nearly 25 years
CHARLOTTE — The first employee of Uptown Charlotte’s Johnny Burrito is retiring after nearly 25 years on the job. As Martha Harris greeted her customers, she was greeted with a token of appreciation Thursday for her hard work at the restaurant. “I’m going to be crying like a...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
WCNC
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
Charlotte Stories
Local Charlotte Church’s Viral Christmas Video Is Perfect Reminder To Be Thankful – Even in 2022
With 2022 leaving many people feeling a ton of stress, anxiety, and fear, one local Charlotte church’s viral video is fighting those feelings with a simple message – be grateful for what we have. Forest Hill’s creative team originally produced the video in 2016 and released on Facebook...
wccbcharlotte.com
Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth
CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
WBTV
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville church the site of special-needs prom hosted by Tim Tebow Foundation
MOORESVILLE – Registration, as well as opportunities to support the special celebration, have begun for the local Night To Shine Prom for People with Special Needs. The Lake Norman-area prom night experience, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will be held Feb. 10 at Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road in Mooresville, but planning and preparations have already begun.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WCNC
Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
WBTV
Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department has been gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holidays season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the City of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
wccbcharlotte.com
FAA Ordered Ground Stop At Charlotte Douglas Airport As Flight Delays Continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday due to high winds. The ground stop lasted 2 hours between 7:00am and 9:00am as holiday travelers waited to board planes. Friday saw the worst day for flight cancellations and...
