Bulls' defensive woes return in ugly loss to Western Conference-worst Rockets
Apparently, 12 is the maximum number of consecutive quarters in which the Bulls can play good, hard, focused basketball with proper execution.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs for 9th straight win
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Porter's 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118
Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half for a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls
With seven sacks, Chargers' defense leads rout of Colts
It wasn't Justin Herbert's best game, but even when they weren't at their best, the Chargers were too much for Indy.
Marshall leads short-handed Pelicans past Pacers, 113-93
Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-93
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
New York Post
Rangers, Capitals have a lot in common entering critical division clash
Facing Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals on Tuesday night at the Garden will almost be like looking in the mirror for the Rangers. The home team will enter the game as winners of eight of its past 10 games, while the visitors can one-up that stat as winners of nine of their past 10. Both clubs were in very different places just a month ago, and both started stringing victories together at the right time to catch up in the standings. Despite the fact that the Rangers have a game in hand, one point separates the Blueshirts and the Capitals in the...
