Facing Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals on Tuesday night at the Garden will almost be like looking in the mirror for the Rangers. The home team will enter the game as winners of eight of its past 10 games, while the visitors can one-up that stat as winners of nine of their past 10. Both clubs were in very different places just a month ago, and both started stringing victories together at the right time to catch up in the standings. Despite the fact that the Rangers have a game in hand, one point separates the Blueshirts and the Capitals in the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO