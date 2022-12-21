Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony G. Engrassia: Holiday season offers chance to look back, look forward
The holiday season is upon us — from story time with sorely missed grandchildren to laughter with friends and family over long-cherished memories, there’s little doubt that “the most wonderful time of the year” has arrived. For my family, this season is a time of reflection and connection as we bid farewell to the old year and look, with hope, toward the new. As your family gathers, it may be a perfect opportunity to share your estate strategy and explain your decisions regarding your wealth. ...
ACTION 13: Residents at a senior living community trapped after power outage and flooded elevators
Families concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center, have been without power for days.
Comments / 0