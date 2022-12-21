Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide his emotions while speaking with the media. While the defense blew their fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, Jacobs said the offense was to blame.

