Read full article on original website
Related
Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities could see the biggest dips.
Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing...
Home for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild puzzled. ‘Wait, is this a trailer?!’
“Why does this house remind me of Polly Pockets?”
9 States Where Wages Are Rising the Fastest
Which state's residents saw the biggest income jump?
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
An Arizona judge ruled against Kari Lake's efforts to overturn the election outcome
The judge said Kari Lake failed to prove Arizona's gubernatorial election outcome had been swayed by deliberate malfeasance from elections officials.
Unemployment checks
- 0.9% are using unemployment insurance benefits for basic spending - Of this group, 89% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices There are just over 6 million unemployed Americans, but only some receive unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment can be challenging and time-consuming, and only some are eligible. As a result, many people never take the time to apply. Unemployment benefits temporarily replace a fraction of lost wages. Most workers are capped at 26 weeks. Some states like Iowa and Arkansas stop payouts after 16 weeks.
Fewer tourists and less spending in Las Vegas as inflation takes its toll
Las Vegas is seeing few tourists and less spending from the tourists who are there, according to a new report. Researchers say inflation is nipping American's gambling plans.
More Americans will give tips this holiday season, but will most likely give less than in the past
Story at a glance A new survey from Bankrate.com found that more U.S. adults planned to tip around the holidays this year. But those tips will most likely be smaller than in years past. Tippers might be less generous this holiday season due to inflation pushing up the price of gas, food and…
Now Might Be a Good Time to Rent Rather Than Buy a Home
For most of the pandemic, renters had it just as bad as home buyers, with rents soaring in sync with home prices. But good news is starting to emerge for renters. Apartment rents slid 0.59% in November, according to RealPage, which provides services for owners of rental properties. That annualizes...
Comments / 0