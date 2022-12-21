ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Unemployment checks

- 0.9% are using unemployment insurance benefits for basic spending - Of this group, 89% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices There are just over 6 million unemployed Americans, but only some receive unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment can be challenging and time-consuming, and only some are eligible. As a result, many people never take the time to apply. Unemployment benefits temporarily replace a fraction of lost wages. Most workers are capped at 26 weeks. Some states like Iowa and Arkansas stop payouts after 16 weeks.
IOWA STATE
TheStreet

Now Might Be a Good Time to Rent Rather Than Buy a Home

For most of the pandemic, renters had it just as bad as home buyers, with rents soaring in sync with home prices. But good news is starting to emerge for renters. Apartment rents slid 0.59% in November, according to RealPage, which provides services for owners of rental properties. That annualizes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy