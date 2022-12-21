ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

Roasting Prime Rib like a Chef

‘Tis the season for good eatin’! Prime Rib is a fan favorite during the holidays but it can be tricky to cook it right. It can be easy to get intimidated and mess up a piece of meat as high end as this one. Fortunately, Chef Austin Buhler of Buhler’s Gourmet and chef of Central Valley Cafe shares his secrets to the perfect roast.
WJLA

Holiday oyster smorgasbord with Chef Egg!

7NewsDC — We still have three weeks of holiday feasts before the new year, and for many party-goers -- it's all about the appetizers! Our good friend Erik 'Chef Egg' Berlin, hit the kitchen with a holiday oyster smorgasbord. Learn more at chefegg.com.
thespruceeats.com

The Affordable Misen Chef's Knife I'm Gifting to Everyone I Know

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I often cook in other people's kitchens, and the first thing I check is the sharpness of their knives. This isn't because I'm a knife snob—it's because after years of dull cutlery in my own kitchen, I finally realized the joy of a sharp kitchen knife in my hand.
The West Virginia Daily News

Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole

Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
oprahdaily.com

Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup

Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
Colorful Clearwater

Christmas Is What We Make of It

Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Delish

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Florence Carmela

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.

