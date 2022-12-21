Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
wsgw.com
Gladwin City Manager Arrested
Another Gladwin County official has been arrested for drunk driving. On December 10, Gladwin City Manager and former Bay City Mayor Chris Shannon was pulled over by state police in Bay County and arrested for having a blood alcohol level of .12. Gladwin’s Mayor-Elect Sarah Kile says Shannon is still employed by the city, though the city attorney is being consulted before further action is taken.
WNEM
Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
