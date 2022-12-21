Read full article on original website
Ernest "Clifford" King
Ernest “Clifford” King, 85, of Seagrove, passed away December 22, 2022. A funeral service was held Monday, December 26, 2022, 2 p.m., at Center Cross Baptist Church with the Rev. Nathan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. King was born in Montgomery County to Virgil and Martisha Ashworth King. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Horton King of the home; daughter, Linda Davis of Star; one sister, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ted Robinson Kelly
Ted Robinson Kelly, 73, of Marston, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mr. Kelly was born in Montgomery County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Anna Robinson Kelly; and brothers, Tony and Doyle Kelly. Surviving are his wife, Deborah “Debbie” R. Kelly; son, Scott Kelly (Lindsay);...
