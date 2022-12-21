Ernest “Clifford” King, 85, of Seagrove, passed away December 22, 2022. A funeral service was held Monday, December 26, 2022, 2 p.m., at Center Cross Baptist Church with the Rev. Nathan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. King was born in Montgomery County to Virgil and Martisha Ashworth King. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Horton King of the home; daughter, Linda Davis of Star; one sister, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

