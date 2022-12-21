Read full article on original website
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
KWCH.com
Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Look who is back to lead the Wind Surge under new ownership — and keep some promises
The new president of the Wichita Wind Surge already is a familiar face it a lot of Wichitans.
Maize’s Avery Johnson signs NLI to play at K-State
Maize quarterback and four-star player Avery Johnson is officially heading to Manhattan to play for Kansas State.
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
KWCH.com
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of newborn chimp
It didn't take long for wintry weather to halt the progress of some truck drivers on Thursday. But, it also created business for towing companies. Many of us were awakened Thursday morning to the sound of a snow squall warning. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Rodney Price explains what it is.
KWCH.com
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
KWCH.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
KWCH.com
Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
KWCH.com
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of S. Misson Rd. in southeast Wichita. Wichita Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the Castle Heights Apartments just before 10 Friday night. When officers arrived they found two men; one in his 20s, and one in his 40s; who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KAKE TV
Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
