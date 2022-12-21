ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Hutch Post

Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Hutch Post

Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
INMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of newborn chimp

It didn't take long for wintry weather to halt the progress of some truck drivers on Thursday. But, it also created business for towing companies. Many of us were awakened Thursday morning to the sound of a snow squall warning. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Rodney Price explains what it is.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of S. Misson Rd. in southeast Wichita. Wichita Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the Castle Heights Apartments just before 10 Friday night. When officers arrived they found two men; one in his 20s, and one in his 40s; who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
WICHITA, KS

