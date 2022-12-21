Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Might Be Partially Responsible For the Death of Aluminium Christmas Trees
Aluminium Christmas trees were popular in the '50s and '60s, but the tree fell out of fashion, and 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' might have had a role in the death of the sparkly trees.
Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
Christmas trees are even pricier this year. Here's why.
When it comes to natural Christmas trees, Americans should brace for more of the same: higher prices. Escalating production costs and tight supplies of farm-raised trees are the underlying reasons why that evergreen is likely going to cost more this year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group for growers.
If you see this lump on your Christmas tree, your home is about to be invaded by bugs
Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
The Christmas tree dilemma
Every year about this time articles appear in various places that try to answer some version of the Christmas tree question: “Which is the better choice, real of artificial?” As a New Hampshire Christmas tree grower for the past 40 years, I know I’m biased and you can easily predict my answer to the question. […] The post The Christmas tree dilemma appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
I decorated my Christmas tree with toiletries — haters say it looks cheap
Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
The 8 best artificial Christmas trees we tested and reviewed
High-quality artificial Christmas trees look close to the real thing. These are the best of 2022, including prelit and flocked options.
iheart.com
Caring for your “live” Christmas tree
Choosing to have a ‘live’ Christmas tree serves a dual purpose. Not only is it your tree indoors during the Holidays, it eventually becomes a part of your landscape for many more years to come! Here’s how to help make your decision to chose a ‘live’ Christmas tree successful, by following our “2, 7 to10, 2, Plant it” routine!
Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)
Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
ktalnews.com
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
Who Needs a Christmas Tree When You Can Have a Christmas Cactus Instead
It's so weird and we love it.
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
Real vs. Artificial Trees: Here’s Martha Stewart’s Take
Christmas trees are the quintessential holiday decor item for those who celebrate, and the real versus artificial tree debate has only increased in recent years. Whether you prefer a fresh-cut tree or an artificial one, you have allies. As for Martha Stewart, her love for Christmas runs deep, so she,...
Apartment Therapy
Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
Recycled Crafts
How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters
When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The newlyweds had their big day follow the theme of “Nancy...
How to be more sustainable – and save money – with your Christmas wrapping
Waste is a big concern for many households – be it financial waste, or just throwing things away when we could be finding ways to be more sustainable. Yet still, year on year, many of us are still covering gifts in disposable wrapping paper (which is often not even recyclable).Why do we do it? Well, because it looks nice, plus wrapping up gifts is a tradition and it would feel weird not to.“Each Christmas, we get through an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping paper in the UK – that’s enough to wrap around the earth eight times,” says Thomas Panton,...
Comments / 0