Best face moisturizer for every skin type
Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
Winter Skincare Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs–They Lead To Dryness And Wrinkles
Even if you have your skincare routine down to an exact science, there’s a bit of bad news: you may need to change a few things up when the weather turns cold. Don’t worry: the basics can remain (cleaner, toner, serums, and moisturizer). But the types of products you use and how often you use them is something to consider during the winter. Winter skin needs moisture and protection — and avoiding these winter skincare mistakes that can lead to dryness and wrinkles is a smart first step.
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
This Is The Best Serum To Combat Dry Winter Skin, According To Derms
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to feature more expert insight. As the weather gets colder, many of us unfortunately experience drier, patchier, and more irritated skin. In order to avoid this, it’s vital to moistu...
We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types
Whether you’re a beauty novice or a skincare obsessive, few ingredients can be as intimidating as retinol. By now, many of us know about its benefits: it creates new skin cells, stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation, and improves of skin texture. But there are...
Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Serum Changed My Mind About Vitamin C
It gave me instant results, something an impatient skincare lover can appreciate.
This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—Here’s How to Get It on Sale For 1 More Day
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’ve got good news: Plenty of beauty and fashion brands are still dropping major discounts ahead of the holidays to stock our winter wardrobes and refresh our post-fall skincare stashes. And for some, such as Dermelect’s holiday sale, you can score its best-selling products for way less. Here’s how: Use the discount code, JOY15, at checkout to save 15 percent on all of the brand’s sellers until tomorrow, December 15. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far one of the...
Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin
Get relief without the greasy residue.
Versed’s Game-Changing Retinol Body Lotion Gets Rid of Your Dark Spots, Bumps & Dry Skin—& It’s on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know how important retinol is for your face. Nothing — aside from sunscreen — has a bigger impact on your skin. So, if it’s so game-changing, why do we only use it on our face? That’s where Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion comes in. The affordable clean beauty brand has taken the technology we love so much for our face and added it to a body lotion, so you no longer have to ignore 97 percent of your...
Drew Barrymore Named This Night Serum One of Her Top Gift Picks, and Fans Say It Gives Them “Glowy AF” Skin
I’m always in a time crunch. I’m either sprinting to catch the train, rushing to grab my morning coffee, or quickly making a midday salad. Blame it on NYC or my over-packed schedule, but I don’t have time for extras, only the necessities. So, I’ve learned to think strategically about my time, habits, and the products I use. One product I may have to add to my streamlined skincare collection is the multi-tasking Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment — and it’s one of Drew Barrymore’s go-to gifting picks.
How To Get Rid Of Sebaceous Filaments, According To Dermatologists
In the age of filters and air brushing, it can be difficult to remember what real skin actually looks like, especially up close. So if you’ve ever noticed a cluster of tiny, darkish dots on your nose or another central spot on your face, you may have initially thought they were blackheads. But there’s a chance those marks are actually sebaceous filaments, and though they're 100% normal and actually beneficial in the grand scheme of your skin health, sebaceous filaments aren’t always the most attractive thing.
