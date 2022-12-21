Read full article on original website
Freezing Temps Shouldn't Stop Anglers from Throwing a Line in the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, TX – Don't let this freezing weather deter you from fishing this weekend because on Thursday the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the Concho River downtown with Rainbow Trout. According to the TPWD San Angelo Inland Fisheries Department, on Dec. 22, crews stocked hundreds of trout into...
Bison Viewing at San Angelo State Park Saturday
SAN ANGELO – With the weather improving Saturday, the San Angelo State Park will host a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon. Come out tomorrow, the 24th, for a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon!. You'll be able to see them from the warmth of your vehicle. If you...
Winter Weather Closures Begin in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX —With winter weather at full force in the Concho Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22, winter weather delays have begun. The first to close its campus was Angelo State University. They made the announcement this afternoon on their Twitter page. "Due to inclement weather and dangerously cold wind chills, Angelo State University will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Essential staff personnel should contact their direct supervisor for further information."
When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?
White Christmas and west Texas are not two words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.
Volunteers Wanted at the Warming Shelter This Holiday Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX — As the temperatures continue to drop, the City of San Angelo is looking for volunteers this weekend to help out at the warming shelter. The City is in need of volunteers to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Robert Salas at [email protected] (mail to:[email protected]).
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
NWS Meteorologists Merry Christmas...
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo took to Facebook Christmas Eve to wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a poem. (To the tune of a certain grandma/reindeer song) We all got run over by an arctic air mass. But at least its warming up...
BREAKING: More Volunteers Needed at the Warming Shelter Through the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have prompted the City of San Angelo to open a warming shelter through Christmas. The City and the American Red Cross are operating the warming shelter in the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center on Farr St. and they are still looking for volunteers this weekend to help at the warming shelter.
The City warming shelter needs volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers are currently needed to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. Neighborhood & Family Services Director, Robert Salas, told Concho Valley Homepage staff that volunteers will monitor to help meet the needs of San Angelos’s homeless population and ensure their safety. There are two […]
Polar Vortex Sends West Texas into Deep Freeze Friday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures in San Angelo fell overnight to almost single digits as a Polar Vortex major winter storm blanketed much of the nation canceling thousands of flights and creating holiday travel chaos heading into the Christmas weekend. In San Angelo, the temperature dropped to 12 degrees in...
LIVE DAILY NEWS | The Grinch Has Invaded San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, the Grinch takes over the show!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
San Angelo now has an official “sheep map”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the moment ‘ewe’ all have been waiting for, according to Downtown San Angelo, as they announced the city’s first-ever official “sheep map.” The map covers sheep locations all over San Angelo and was designed by Angelo State University student Alexis Goodwin. The Downtown San Angelo Inc. Sheeptacular Art Project can […]
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
Recruiting Firm Shares Christmas Spirit with San Angelo Organizations Helping Kids & the Elderly
SAN ANGELO, TX – Local recruiting and staffing agency, Spherion, made two large donations to local San Angelo groups just before Christmas. According to Spherion, on Dec. 15, Perla Garza and the team at the local San Angelo staffing and recruiting firm donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo and $500 to Meals for the Elderly.
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
