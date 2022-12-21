Read full article on original website
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 23, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Arrests for Fighting, Assaulting a Cop & Shooting a Gun in Town Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 12 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Discharging a Firearm inside the City Limits. Two San Angelo men were...
Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, DWI & Weed Possession Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Drugs, Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm, and Driving While Intoxicated. 46-year-old Roger Owen was arrested by San Angelo...
Intoxicated man arrested after strangling woman, barricading self in room
The sheriff's office says that the man claimed he would kill himself if law enforcement was called.
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Tom Green Co. man arrested after assaulting family members, barricading himself in bedroom
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Tom Green County man was arrested early Thursday after assaulting two family members, then barricading himself in a bedroom, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 1:09 a.m., sheriff's office dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic issue in the...
Ambulance Rushes to East San Angelo Following Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – Officers with the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon worked a crash in East San Angelo. According to our reporters on scene, on Dec. 21 at around 2 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Ave N and S. Irving.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
Veteran law enforcement officer dies from sudden medical event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Retired San Angelo Police Officer Howard Miller died Sunday morning at his home. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced Miller's death Monday afternoon on social media. After his retirement from the SAPD, Miller served as a TGC correctional officer since May 2021. The...
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Freezing Temps Shouldn't Stop Anglers from Throwing a Line in the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, TX – Don't let this freezing weather deter you from fishing this weekend because on Thursday the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the Concho River downtown with Rainbow Trout. According to the TPWD San Angelo Inland Fisheries Department, on Dec. 22, crews stocked hundreds of trout into...
San Angelo Man Gets Prison Time for Breaking his Roommate's Jaw
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Thursday morning was sent to prison after spending over a year in the Tom Green County Jail for breaking a man's jaw over a phone charger. According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2022, Marcus Brown, 43, of San Angelo,...
San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
The City warming shelter needs volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers are currently needed to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. Neighborhood & Family Services Director, Robert Salas, told Concho Valley Homepage staff that volunteers will monitor to help meet the needs of San Angelos’s homeless population and ensure their safety. There are two […]
COSATX to open warming shelter ahead major cold front
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be opening a warming shelter at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and it will be open until noon on Sunday, Dec. 25. The American Red Cross will be […]
