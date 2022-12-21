ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Ambulance Rushes to East San Angelo Following Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – Officers with the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon worked a crash in East San Angelo. According to our reporters on scene, on Dec. 21 at around 2 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Ave N and S. Irving.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The City warming shelter needs volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers are currently needed to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. Neighborhood & Family Services Director, Robert Salas, told Concho Valley Homepage staff that volunteers will monitor to help meet the needs of San Angelos’s homeless population and ensure their safety. There are two […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
COSATX to open warming shelter ahead major cold front

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be opening a warming shelter at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and it will be open until noon on Sunday, Dec. 25. The American Red Cross will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

