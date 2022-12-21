Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Husker Mash: Why December maybe wasn't as chaotic as some might think, staff titles and versatile linemen
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. We've been getting a few more specifics on the surrounding staff Matt Rhule is bringing in. A few of those guys who have joined Rhule in Lincoln...
When recruiting combines a top meal and prospect connection at the same time
Matt Rhule already knew what to order. When the recruiting dash of December was in the middle of the track, the Husker head coach tweeted a picture of a food dish that had people guessing where he was. Former Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels was one of those, seemingly impressed...
Corn Nation
Wrestling Roundup: Transfer Portal Updates, Huskers Add Another to Impressive 2023 Class
With the 2022 portion of the NCAA wrestling season behind us, there are a few bits of information about the Husker wrestling team that you may want to know. Nebraska saw a former top target enter the portal recently and wasted no time in bringing Tyler Antoniak back to Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
247Sports
VB: Huskers add Florida transfer Merritt Beason
The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Gardner Minshew's return to NFL prime time a high-scoring thriller
FORMER WASHINGTON STATE star quarterback Gardner Minshew, making his first NFL start in nearly a year, brought the Philadelphia Eagles within sniffing distance of clinching home field advantage in the playoffs on Sunday with a scrappy performance in a Dallas donnybrook against the Cowboys. Dallas won 40-34 in a game that went to the wire.
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
KSNB Local4
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
1011now.com
LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
KOCO
A 25-year-old vanished more than 50 years ago. Now, DNA identified his body in a cold case
DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Nebraska. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the Minnesota-South Dakota border. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klkntv.com
Teens hijacked vehicle after victim asked if they wanted a ride, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost her vehicle Wednesday after offering teens a ride in a north Lincoln neighborhood, police say. Before noon, a 20-year-old woman and her friend were delivering food near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway when they saw three teenage boys walking in the cold.
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
klkntv.com
38-year-old Lincoln man dies after Friday morning shooting, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are now searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Officers were called to the area near 20th and Washington Streets around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call. Callers had reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Police...
247Sports
