Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

VB: Huskers add Florida transfer Merritt Beason

The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Recruiting class shows Nebraska football is in good hands with Matt Rhule

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is off to a hot start with his return to college football welcoming a new recruiting class to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers moved up to having the fifth-best 2023 recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. They bring in 21 players, three four-star recruits, and 18 three-star recruits. That class only trails Michigan State (fourth-best class in the Big Ten) by a few recruiting points.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake

(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC

OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of Pharmacy’s greatest success stories, has directed […] The post Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
FAIRBURY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Historic pay increase announced for State Patrol

LINCOLN - Not even a week after 16 new Nebraska State Troopers were sworn in at the State Capitol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced a significant pay increase for troopers. This is the largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years as the new hiring rate is $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate.
NEBRASKA STATE
