Lionel Messi assures PSG that he will extend his stay at the club despite Inter Miami's best efforts

By Simon Jones for the Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lionel Messi has given Paris St Germain an assurance he will sign a new contract with them.

A verbal agreement over an extension for at least one more year is in place with the Argentina World Cup winning captain but nothing has been signed as yet.

Inter Miami had made overtures to sign the 35-year old but he has decided he is not yet ready to move to the MLS .

Messi arrived in Buenos Aires to a hero's welcome from fanatical Argentine supporters this week but is ready to return to Paris at the end of the month and is happy to continue there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIXuB_0jqWa1He00

His club mate Kylian Mbappe returned to training with PSG on Wednesday after the bitter disappointment of France losing the World Cup final on Sunday.

There had been much speculation over the Argentina skipper's future, with links with David Beckham's Inter Miami intensifying as the end of his contract draws ever nearer.

Despite being arguably the best player on the planet, Messi was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there was no clear destination readily available for him.

He arrived in Paris in 2021 from Barcelona after the Catalan giants financial mismanagement left him unable to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

And after a stop-start first season in the French capital, Messi has now hit the ground running at his new club, and has formed one prong of a fearsome attacking trident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jgx9_0jqWa1He00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDgx9_0jqWa1He00

Alongside both Mbappe and Neymar, the Argentinian completes one of the most potent attacking outfits in Europe, and between them the three stars have 65 goals and 39 assists in all competitions for club and country.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and assisted a further three in Qatar on his way to becoming the first player in history to win two best player awards at the World Cup.

He became just the first Argentinian to lift the World Cup after a thrilling final in which both he and club-mate Mbappe scored five of the six goals before both converting from the spot in the shoot-out after a pulsating 3-3 draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xw1Gt_0jqWa1He00

